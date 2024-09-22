How to watch today's Inter vs AC Milan Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Inter and AC Milan, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Aiming for an unprecedented seventh consecutive victory over their city rivals, Serie A holders Inter Milan will face a struggling AC Milan at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza in the latest instalment of Derby della Madonnina on Sunday.

Inter head into the derby after a solid showing against Manchester City in midweek, which followed their disappointing 1-1 draw with Monza last Sunday.

Meanwhile, AC Milan's dominant 4-0 triumph over Venezia was overshadowed by a lacklustre defeat to Liverpool, putting head coach Paulo Fonseca under intense scrutiny, with rumours swirling about his potential sacking should they suffer another loss.

How to watch Inter vs AC Milan online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the match will be available to watch and stream online live through TNT Sports 1 and Bet365.

Inter vs AC Milan kick-off time

Date: Sunday, September 22, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:45 pm BST Venue: Stadio Giuseppe Meazza

The match will be played at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza in Milan on Sunday, September 22, with kick-off at 7:45 pm BST in the UK

Team news & squads

Inter team news

Inter Milan are expected to field their strongest lineup, with head coach Simone Inzaghi set to revert to his best XI after making several changes against Monza and Manchester City.

Federico Dimarco, who was sidelined in midweek with a muscle issue, is likely to be back in action for Sunday's high-stakes clash and could take over from Carlos Augusto on the left flank.

Club captain Lautaro Martinez is also poised to return to the starting lineup. The striker, who has yet to find the back of the net this season, was benched against Manchester City. Meanwhile, Marcus Thuram is a sure starter up front, having netted in both of his previous Serie A derby appearances.

Inter Milan possible XI: Sommer; Pavard, Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Thuram, Martinez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sommer, Di Gennaro, Martinez Defenders: Dumfries, De Vrij, Acerbi, Pavard, Augusto, Bisseck, Dimarco, Darmian, Palacios, Bastoni Midfielders: Zielinski, Frattesi, Calhanoglu, Asllani, Mkhitaryan, Barella Forwards: Arnautovic, Thuram, Martinez, Correa, Taremi

AC Milan team news

AC Milan's attack is expected to feature either Alvaro Morata or Tammy Abraham up front, supported by Christian Pulisic and Rafael Leao. The latter has been particularly effective against Inter, with only his performances against Hellas Verona and Roma yielding more direct goal involvements (five).

Paulo Fonseca faces a major dilemma in goal after Mike Maignan was forced off on Tuesday. With veteran backup Marco Sportiello still out of action, teenager Lorenzo Torriani might be thrust into a high-pressure situation.

Injury woes continue as Ismael Bennacer (ankle), Alessandro Florenzi (ACL), and Malick Thiaw (ankle) have all been ruled out.

AC Milan possible XI: Maignan; Emerson, Tomori, Pavlovic, Hernandez; Fofana, Loftus-Cheek; Pulisic, Reijnders, Leao; Morata

Position Players Goalkeepers: Maignan, Torriani Defenders: Calabria, Hernandez, Jimenez, Emerson, Tomori, Pavlovic, Gabbia, Terracciano Midfielders: Loftus-Cheek, Pulisic, Reijnders, Zeroli, Fofana, Musah Forwards: Morata, Jovic, Leao, Okafor, Chukwueze, Abraham

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 23/04/24 Milan 1-2 Inter Serie A 16/09/23 Inter 5-1 Milan Serie A 17/05/23 Inter 1-0 Milan UEFA Champions League 11/05/23 Milan 0-2 Inter UEFA Champions League 06/02/23 Inter 1-0 Milan Serie A

