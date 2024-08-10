How to watch today's Hibernian vs Celtic Scottish Premiership game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premiership match between Hibernian and Celtic, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Hibernian will host Celtic at Easter Road Stadium on Sunday in the Scottish Premiership, hoping to earn their first points of the season after suffering a defeat in their opening match.

Meanwhile, the reigning champions are looking to keep their winning streak alive. The hosts suffered a tough 3-0 loss to St Mirren in their first game, while the visitors enjoyed a commanding 4-0 victory over Kilmarnock in their season opener.

Hibernian vs Celtic kick-off time

Date: Sunday, August 11, 2024 Kick-off time: 12:30 pm BST Venue: Easter Road Stadium

The match will played at the Easter Road Stadium on Sunday, August 11, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 12:30 pm BST in the UK.

How to watch Hibernian vs Celtic online - TV channels & live streams

The clash between Hibernian and Celtic will be available to watch on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR in the UK.

Team news & squads

Hibernian team news

Hibernian will be without the services of Thody Elie Youan for this match as he continues to recover from a leg injury he sustained in July. However, manager David Gray will have a full squad available otherwise.

In their last game, goalkeeper Josef Bursik and the centre-back pairing of Marvin Ekpiteta and Warren O'Hora all made their debuts, and they are expected to start again in this match.

Hibernian possible XI: Bursik; Miller, Ekpiteta, O'Hora, Obita; Moriah-Welsh, Newell; Boyle, Campbell, Molotnikov; Vente

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bursik, Boruc, Smith Defenders: Bushiri, Miller, O'Hora, Cadden, Ekpiteta, Obita, Harbottle, Megwa Midfielders: Levitt, Hoilett, Youan, Boyle, Tavares, Kenneh, Campbell, Newell, Amos, Doyle Hayes, Delferriere, Cadden, Moriah-Welsh Forwards: Kukharevych, Vente, McKirdy, Bowie

Celtic team news

Celtic will be unable to call upon Daizen Maeda once more, as the Japanese attacker remains sidelined with a knee injury sustained in a recent collision. This setback leaves manager Brendan Rodgers with a front three of James Forrest, Kyogo Furuhashi, and Nicolas-Gerrit Kuhn, who are expected to lead the line again.

Last season's standout performer, midfielder Matt O'Riley, has been the subject of intense transfer speculation this summer. However, the 23-year-old put the rumours behind him with an impressive display in the opening game and is poised to feature prominently once more.

Celtic possible XI: Schmeichel; Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Scales, Taylor; O'Riley, McGregor, Hatate; Kuhn, Furuhashi, Forrest

Position Players Goalkeepers: Schmeichel, Sinisalo, Bain, Oluwayemi, Clarke Defenders: Nawrocki, Carter-Vickers, Johnston, Taylor, Scales, Kobayashi, Ralston, Lagerbielke, Welsh, Montgomery, Anderson Midfielders: O'Riley, Hatate, Bernardo, McGregor, Kühn, Iwata, Holm, Kwon, Forrest, McCarthy, Kelly, Shaw, Donovan Forwards: Furuhashi, Maeda, Palma, Yang, Johnston

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 08/02/24 Hibernian 1-2 Celtic Scottish Premiership 07/12/23 Celtic 4-1 Hibernian Scottish Premiership 28/10/23 Hibernian 0-0 Celtic Scottish Premiership 25/05/23 Hibernian 4-2 Celtic Scottish Premiership 18/03/23 Celtic 3-1 Hibernian Scottish Premiership

