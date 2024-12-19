How to watch today's Hearts vs Petrocub Europa Conference League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Conference League match between Hearts and CS Petrocub, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Hearts, desperate to snap their three-match losing streak in the Conference League, prepare to face a winless Petrocub Hincesti on Thursday night.

The Scottish side sits 23rd in the overall standings with six points from five matches, needing a result to solidify their spot in the knockout stages. Meanwhile, their Moldovan opponents languish in 35th place with a solitary point to their name. Domestically, Hearts have endured a season to forget. Sunday's 1-0 defeat to a ten-man Kilmarnock side left them anchored at the bottom of the Scottish Premiership, amassing only 13 points from 17 fixtures.

While the Conference League had initially offered a much-needed break from their league struggles, three consecutive 2-0 losses have significantly dented their hopes of advancing. Thursday's clash against Petrocub presents an opportunity for Hearts to rediscover their winning touch. The visitors have managed just one point in the group stage, finding the net only twice across their five matches.

Petrocub's European form has been dismal, suffering defeats in seven of their last eight continental outings. For Hearts, it's an ideal chance to reverse their fortunes against a struggling opponent. That said, Petrocub has shown some resilience in recent games, narrowly losing 1-0 to Real Betis and holding Istanbul Basaksehir to a 1-1 draw. Hearts will need to be cautious to ensure they capitalize on this golden opportunity.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Hearts vs CS Petrocub online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the UEFA Conference League match between Hearts and CS Petrocub will be available to watch and stream online live through TNT Sports 2

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Hearts vs CS Petrocub kick-off time

Conference League - Conference League Tynecastle Park

The UEFA Conference League match between Hearts and CS Petrocub will be played at Tynecastle Park in Edinburgh, Scotland.

It will kick off at 8 pm GMT on Thursday, December 19, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Hearts team news

The hosts will be without Calem Nieuwenhof, Frankie Kent, Gerald Taylor, and Stephen Kingsley, as all remain sidelined. However, the quartet is expected to be back in action within the next few weeks.

Despite failing to overcome a ten-man Kilmarnock in their last outing, manager Neil Critchley may stick with a similar lineup after a promising display. One notable change is likely to be the return of Lawrence Shankland, who is available again following suspension.

CS Petrocub team news

For the visitors, this will be their first match since a hard-fought 1-0 loss to Real Betis in their most recent Conference League encounter. They are expected to field a largely unchanged side for this clash.

An injury to Ion Bors, who was forced off in the 34th minute against Betis, could pave the way for Narh Djangmah to step into the starting XI as they prepare to face Hearts.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links