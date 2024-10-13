How to watch today's Greece vs Ireland Nations League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UEFA Nations League B match between Greece and Ireland, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Fresh off a historic victory over England, Greece will now return home for their next UEFA Nations League B clash, hosting the Republic of Ireland on Sunday.

The tragic passing away of Greece full-back George Baldock in his swimming pool last week led to an outpouring of grief following their victory at Wembley.

Playing to honour the memory of the former Sheffield United and Premier League mainstay, Ivan Jovanovic's in-form side felt they could have won against England by a much bigger margin than the final 2-1 score.

Now, they enter the match as favorites to solidify their position at the top of the group with another win to wrap up the international break.

On the other hand, the Boys in Green are eager to build on their encouraging 2-1 victory in Finland on Thursday. Robbie Brady's late goal in Helsinki marked Heimir Hallgrimsson's first win in charge after a challenging beginning, leaving the team in a positive mindset as they made their way to Athens.

Greece vs Ireland kick-off time

Date: Sunday, October 13, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:45 pm BST Venue: Karaiskakis Stadium

The UEFA Nations League match between Greece and Ireland will be played at the Karaiskakis Stadium in Piraeus, Greece.

It will kick off at 7:45 pm BST on Sunday, October 13, 2024, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Greece team news

Greece head coach Jovanovic will need to make a defensive adjustment for Sunday's match, as center-back Konstantinos Koulierakis, who assisted Pavlidis' first goal against England, received his second yellow card of the tournament and is now suspended for one game.

Pantelis Hatzidiakos and Panagiotis Retsos will compete for the chance to fill in for their sidelined teammate. Additionally, there are concerns about Kostas Tsimikas, the Liverpool left-back, who missed the victory on Thursday due to illness.

Ideally, Jovanovic would field the same starting XI that shocked the Three Lions, but fatigue might lead the home manager to consider promoting Dimitrios Pelkas or Petros Mantalos to the attacking line.

Greece possible XI: Vlachodimos; Rota, Mavropanos, Retsos, Giannoulis; Kourbelis, Siopis; Masouras, Bakasetas, Tzolis; Pavlidis.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Vlachodimos, Tzolakis, Mandas Defenders: Tsimikas, Chatzidiakos, Giannoulis, Mavropanos, Retsos, Rota, Koulierakis, Ndoj, Vagiannidis Midfielders: Bakasetas, Mantalos, Kourbelis, Pelkas, Siopis, Konstantelias, Zafeiris Forwards: Masouras, Pavlidis, Douvikas, Tzolis, Chatzigiovanis

Ireland team news

On the other side, Ireland coach Hallgrimsson lost Cardiff City defender Callum O'Dowda to injury before the triumph over Finland, but the Boys in Green are otherwise in good shape for their lengthy trip to Piraeus.

For Thursday's match, the visiting manager made four alterations to the lineup that last faced Greece, including the introduction of Brighton & Hove Albion's Evan Ferguson into the starting XI as he seeks to reignite his career, which has recently hit a snag after bursting onto the scene early last season.

Although Ferguson had an early goal ruled out, he struggled to create clear chances for himself last time out, prompting Adam Idah and Troy Parrott to be considered viable options for Sunday's encounter.

Republic of Ireland possible XI: Kelleher; O'Shea, Collins, Scales, Brady; Cullen, Knight; Ogbene, Azaz, Szmodics; Ferguson

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kelleher, Travers, O'Leary Defenders: Brady, O'Shea, Collins, Omobamidele, Scales, Ebosele, McGuinness Midfielders: Cullen, Knight, Molumby, McGrath, Azaz, Taylor Forwards: Idah, Parrott, Ogbene, Ferguson, Johnston, Szmodics, McAteer

Head-to-Head Record

Date Game Competition 10/14/24 Greece vs Ireland UEFA Nations League 09/11/24 Ireland 0-0 Greece UEFA Nations League 10/14/23 Ireland 0-0 Greece EURO Qualification 06/17/23 Greece 2-2 Ireland EURO Qualification 11/15/12 Ireland 0-1 Greece International Friendly Games

