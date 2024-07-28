How to watch today's France Women vs Canada Women Summer Olympics game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Summer Olympics match between France and Canada, as well as kick-off time and team news

The women's football tournament at the 2024 Summer Olympics continues with hosts France facing defending gold medallists Canada on Sunday.

The hosts managed to escape from their opening game with a 3-2 victory over Colombia but they were given a scare by the South Americans, whilst a faltering Canadian side unconvincingly came from behind to defeat a poor New Zealand side.

France vs Canada kick-off time

Date: Sunday, July 28, 2024 Kick-off time: 8:00 pm BST Venue: Stade Geoffroy-Guichard

The 2024 Summer Olympics match between France Women and Canada Women will be played at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard in Saint-Étienne, France.

It will kick off at 8:00 pm BST on Sunday, July 28, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch France vs Canada online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the 2024 Summer Olympics match between France Women and Canada Women will be available to watch and stream online live through Discovery+.

Team news & squads

France team news

Coached by former Saudi Arabia, Morocco and Zambia boss Herve Renard, France will have some concerns despite winning their opening game of the tournament against Colombia 3-2.

The French went into the half-time break with a 3-0 lead but the Colombians rallied well to make it 3-2 and then pushed for an equaliser with some excellent openings but nothing was taken and the hosts eventually had a sigh of relief to take home three points.

Marie-Antoinette Katoto leads the line ahead of Eugenie Le Sommer, with Delphine Cascarino and Kadidiatou Diani manning the flanks.

France Women possible XI: Peyraud-Magnin; De Almeida, Mbock, Renard, Karchaoui; Henry, Geyoro, Bacha; Diani, Katoto, Dali

Position Players Goalkeepers: Peyraud-Magnin, Pecaud Defenders: Lakrar, Renard, Cascarino, De Almeida, Karchaoui, Bacha, Bathy Midfielders: Henry, Geyoro, Toletti, Dali Forwards: Le Sommer, Cascarino, Diani, Katoto, Baltimore

Canada team news

Canada deployed an unconventional back three formation against New Zealand, allowing Gabrielle Carle and Ashley Lawrence to make forays into the attacking third. The defensive trio was anchored by Kadeisha Buchanan, Vanessa Gilles, and Jade Rose. Up front, Cloe Lacasse, Nichelle Prince, and Adriana Leon formed a lively attacking trident, but Jordyn Huitema will be eager to stake her claim for a starting berth.

Canada Women possible XI: Sheridan; Rose, Gilles, Buchanan; Lawrence, Awujo, Fleming, Riviere; Huitema, Lacasse, Leon

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sheridan, D'Angelo Defenders: Buchanan, Riviere, Lawrence, Rose, Gilles, Carle Midfielders: Quinn, Grosso, Awujo, Fleming Forwards: Viens, Lacasse, Huitema, Leon, Prince, Becky

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 04/12/23 France W 2-1 Canada W Friendly International Women 03/04/20 France W 1-0 Canada W Tournoi de France Women 04/10/18 France W 1-0 Canada W Friendly International Women 08/13/16 Canada W 1-0 France W Olympic Games 07/24/16 France W 1-0 Canada W Friendly International Women

