How to watch today's England Women vs South Africa Women friendly game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the friendly match between England and South Africa, as well as kick-off time and team news.

England Women will take on South Africa Women in a friendly fixture at the Coventry Building Society Arena on Tuesday.

England are heading into this fixture on the back of a 3-4 defeat at the hands of Germany and will be looking to bounce back with a win, despite the fixture being a friendly. The task should be fairly straightforward, as the the opponents have managed only one win in their last five fixtures.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch England vs South Africa online - TV channels & live streams

ITV4Watch here
ITVXWatch here

The match will be shown live on ITV in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

England vs South Africa kick-off time

Date:October 29, 2024
Kick-off time:7.45 pm GMT
Venue:Coventry Building Society Arena

The match will be played at the Coventry Building Society Arena on Tuesday, with kick-off at 7.45 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

England team news

The Lionesses played Friday’s friendly against Germany without Lauren James, as the Chelsea forward had to withdraw from the England squad due to a calf injury.

Fran Kirby is anticipated to be back in action after missing Friday’s game, and Lotte Wubben-Moy is also expected to return following her absence due to concussion protocol.

England possible XI: Hampton; Le Tissier; Carter, Greenwood, Parker; Walsh, Toone, Park; Kelly, Beever-Jones, Naz

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Earps, Hampton, Roebuck
Defenders:Bronze, Charles, Greenwood, Bright, Morgan, Carter, Williamson
Midfielders:Walsh, Stanway, Toone, Nobbs, Coombs, Zelem, Robinson, Clinton
Forwards:Daly, Hemp, Kelly, England, Russo, Mead

South Africa team news

South Africa have no fresh injury concerns ahead of their friendly fixture against England.

However, they will be looking to pose a challenge for the hosts and will be hoping they can bounce back from what was a heavy 0-5 defeat at the hands of Denmark in their last outing.

The arrival of Thembi Kgatlana, Linda Motlhalo, Hilda Magaia and Sinoxolo Cesane in the squad will boost their chances, as these players missed the last game.

South Africa Women possible XI: Swart; Mbane, Makhubela, Ramalepe, Motlhalo; Holweni, Mhlongo, Mthandi, Cesane; Michael, Magaia

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Swart, Diamini, Moletsane
Defenders:Dhlamini, Magama, Ramalepe, Makubela, Mhlongo, Matlou, Gamede, Mbane
Midfielders:Motihalo, Biyana, Kgoale, Holweni, Moodaly, S. Cesane, Mthandi
Forwards:Salgado, Seoposenwe, N. Cesane, Kgadiete, Shongwe, Magaia, Kgatlana, Michael

Head-to-Head Record

This is set to be the first-ever meeting between England Women and South Africa Women.

Useful links

