How to watch today's England Women vs Germany Women friendly game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Friendlies match between England Women and Germany Women, as well as kick-off time and team news.

England Women and Germany Women will clash in a friendly match at Wembley on Friday.

The hosts last played in June, finishing in a goalless draw against Sweden during their final qualification match for the UEFA Women's Euro 2025. This draw secured the Lionesses a spot to defend their title in Switzerland, finishing as group runners-up behind France.

On the other hand, Germany secured a 1-0 victory over Spain in the Olympic Women's Football third-place playoff in August, with Giulia Gwinn converting a penalty in the 69th minute. This win marked the DFB-Frauen’s fourth Olympic bronze medal, especially notable after Alexia Putellas missed a penalty for Spain in injury time.

Christian Wück's team has another friendly scheduled against Australia next week, while England will face South Africa.

How to watch England vs Germany online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the Women's friendly match between England and Germany will be available to watch and stream live online through ITV1, ITVX, STV, and STV Player.

England vs Germany kick-off time

Date: Friday, October 25, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm BST Venue: Wembley Stadium

The Women's friendlies match between England and Germany will be played at Wembley Stadium in London, England.

It will kick off at 7:30 pm BST on Friday, October 25, in the United Kingdom (UK).

Team news & squads

England team news

Lauren James has pulled out from the England squad following her absence in Chelsea's recent Women's Super League clash with Tottenham.

The 23-year-old forward will stay with her club to continue recovering from a calf injury, and no replacements have been summoned to fill her spot. Additionally, head coach Sarina Wiegman confirmed that Fran Kirby and Lotte Wubben-Moy will also be unavailable.

England possible XI: Hampton; Bronze, Bright, Williamson, Carter; Stanway, Walsh, Clinton; Mead, Russo, Hemp

Position Players Goalkeepers: Earps, Hampton, Roebuck Defenders: Bronze, Charles, Greenwood, Bright, Morgan, Carter, Williamson Midfielders: Walsh, Stanway, Toone, Nobbs, Coombs, Zelem, Robinson, Clinton Forwards: Daly, Hemp, Kelly, England, Russo, Mead

Germany team news

RB Leipzig forward Giovanna Hoffmann and Eintracht Frankfurt's 21-year-old midfielder Lisanne Grawe have earned their first call-ups to the Germany squad. Meanwhile, Sara Dabritz makes her return after time away due to an ankle injury.

This camp marks the first for the German national team since Alexandra Popp announced her retirement from the international circuit. Notable absentees include Bibiane Schulze Solano, who is recovering from an ACL injury, and Kathrin Hendrich.

Germany possible XI: Berger; Linder, Kleinherne, Doorsoun-Khajeh, Rauch; Gwinn, Nusken, Minge, Buhl; Brand, Hoffmann

Position Players Goalkeepers: Frohms, Berger Defenders: Linder, Schulze, Hegering, Doorsoun, Gwinn, Rauch, Kleinherne, Doorsoun-Khaje Midfielders: Minge, Lohmann, Nüsken, Senß, Brand, Gwinn, Minge, Buhl Forwards: Schüller, Freigang, Endemann, Anyomi, Hoffmann

Head-to-Head Record

Date Game Competition 31/07/22 England 2-1 Germany Women's Euro (AET) 24/02/22 England 3-1 Germany Arnold Clark Cup 09/11/19 England 1-2 Germany International Friendly Games Women 05/03/18 Germany 2-2 England SheBelieves Cup 08/03/17 Germany 1-0 England SheBelieves Cup

