How to watch the Bundesliga match between Eintracht Frankfurt and Bayern Munich, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The Bundesliga's top two, Eintracht Frankfurt and Bayern Munich, are gearing up for a much-anticipated showdown at Deutsche Bank Park this weekend. Both sides have kicked off the season in fine form, with Frankfurt aiming to better their 6th-place finish from last year and secure a coveted Champions League spot.

The Eagles have a prime chance to make a major statement by potentially climbing to the summit of the Bundesliga if they can claim victory against the dominant force of Bayern Munich.

Bundesliga leaders Bayern, on the other hand, experienced their first setback of the season midweek, falling 1-0 to Aston Villa in the Champions League. Fans were quick to blame Serge Gnabry, who opted to shoot rather than pass to Harry Kane for what would have been a simple tap-in. Now, Vincent Kompany faces the task of restoring Gnabry's confidence ahead of this crucial top-of-the-table clash.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayern Munich online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Bundesliga match between Eintracht Frankfurt and Bayern Munich will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Football.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayern Munich kick-off time

Date: Sunday, October 6, 2024 Kick-off time: 4:30 pm BST Venue: Deutsche Bank Park

The match will be played at the Deutsche Bank Park on Sunday, October 6, 2024, with kick-off at 4:30 pm BST for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Eintracht Frankfurt team news

The home side will be missing midfielders Mehdi Loune and Oscar Hojlund, with the former out until late October and the latter sidelined until late December.

Goalkeeper Kevin Trapp remains a doubt after sustaining a hip injury on September 14. While he could return soon, coach Dino Toppmoller may opt to continue with Kaua Santos in goal.

At the back, Rasmus Kristensen could start at right-back and Arthur Theate on the opposite flank, with Tuta and Robin Koch expected to anchor the defence as the centre-back pairing.

Mario Gotze, who was substituted at halftime against Besiktas due to injury, might be replaced by Fares Chaibi in the upcoming match.

Eintracht Frankfurt possible XI: Santos; Kristensen, Tuta, Koch, Theate; Dina Ebimbe, Shkiri, Larsson, Chaibi; Ekitike, Marmoush

Position Players Goalkeepers: Trapp, Santos, Grahl, Ramming Defenders: Theate, Kristensen, Koch, Tuta, Nkounkou, Collins, Amenda, Onguene, Brown Midfielders: Chaïbi, Götze, Skhiri, Uzun, Dahoud, Larsson, Dina Ebimbe, Højlund, Fenyö, Chandler Forwards: Marmoush, Ekitiké, Matanović, Knauff, Lisztes, Jean-Mattéo Bahoya

Bayern Munich team news

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Sven Ulreich has been handed a suspension by the German FA following his disparaging remarks about Bayer Leverkusen director Simon Rolfes.

Defender Sacha Boey is expected to be sidelined until December, while Josip Stanisic and Jamal Musiala are likely to return in late November and late October, respectively.

Hiroki Ito remains doubtful but should only miss a few more days of action.

Defender Dayot Upamecano came under heavy criticism for his display in the defeat against Aston Villa, leaving many wondering if Vincent Kompany will remove him from the starting lineup for Sunday's game.

However, head coach Kompany could decide to back Upamecano and field him in a back four alongside Raphael Guerreiro, Kim Min-Jae, and Alphonso Davies.

Bayern Munich possible XI: Neuer; Guerreiro, Upamecano, Kim, Davies; Kimmich, Pavlovic; Olise, Muller, Gnabry; Kane

Position Players Goalkeepers: Neuer, Peretz, Ulreich Defenders: Upamecano, Kim, Dier, Davies, Guerreiro, Buchmann Midfielders: Kimmich, Goretzka, Palhinha, Ibrahimovic, Laimer, Pavlovic, Musiala Forwards: Gnabry, Kane, Sane, Coman, Olise, Muller, Tel

Head-to-Head Record

Date Game Competition 27/04/24 Bayern Munich 2-1 Eintracht Frankfurt Bundesliga 9/12/23 Eintracht Frankfurt 5-1 Bayern Munich Bundesliga 28/01/23 Bayern Munich 1-1 Eintracht Frankfurt Bundesliga 6/08/22 Eintracht Frankfurt 1-6 Bayern Munich Bundesliga 26/02/22 Eintracht Frankfurt 0-1 Bayern Munich Bundesliga

Useful links