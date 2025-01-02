How to watch today's Dundee vs Dundee United Scottish Premiership game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premiership match between Dundee FC and Dundee United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Dundee and Dundee United are gearing up for a highly anticipated New Year derby clash at Dens Park, with both sides experiencing contrasting campaigns so far.

The Dark Blues endured a rough patch with three consecutive defeats, but they turned their fortunes around last Sunday with an impressive 2-1 victory away against an in-form St Mirren. That win has kept Tony Docherty's side within touching distance of the coveted top six, as they aim to secure a top-half finish for the second straight season since their promotion.

Meanwhile, rivals Dundee United are riding high, enjoying a strong run of form under Jim Goodwin. After following in Dundee’s footsteps by earning promotion in the summer, United now sit comfortably in fourth place. Their dramatic 1-0 victory over Aberdeen on Sunday, which saw a cards bet hit for tipster Mark, marked just one defeat in their last nine outings. With the Dons struggling, United are only three points behind and a derby triumph would only amplify the growing optimism within the Tannadice ranks.

Dundee FC vs Dundee United kick-off time

Premiership - Premiership Scot Foam Stadium at Dens Park

The Scottish Premiership match between Dundee and Dundee United will be played at Scot Foam Stadium at Dens Park in Dundee, Scotland.

It will kick off at 5:30 pm GMT on Thursday, January 2, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Dundee FC team news

Head coach Tony Docherty now faces a tactical decision: whether to reinforce the midfield or stick with the attacking 3-4-1-2 setup that helped his side snap their losing streak. The trio of Simon Murray, Seb Palmer-Houlden, and Oluwaseun Adewumi led the line effectively against St Mirren, but injuries remain a concern for the Dark Blues.

Jordan McGhee recently returned from illness, and Luke Graham has been recalled from his loan spell at Falkirk. However, several senior players are still sidelined. Antonio Portales is set to miss six weeks with a hamstring issue, while defenders Clark Robertson, Joe Shaughnessy, and Ziyad Larkeche, along with Scott Fraser, remain out. Adding to their woes, McGhee and Billy Koumetio were both forced off during the first half against St Mirren and could also miss the derby.

All eyes will be on Simon Murray, who is expected to lead the attack against his former team. Although he earned a penalty in the opening-day draw with United and netted 25 goals in 75 appearances during his time with the Tangerines, Murray has never tasted victory in a derby. After struggling with fitness issues leading up to Christmas, the striker rediscovered his form with a decisive double against St Mirren.

Dundee United team news

For Dundee United, Jim Goodwin will be without Louis Moult and Craig Sibbald due to injuries. However, Declan Gallagher is back from suspension and could bolster the central defense. Up front, Sam Dalby is set to spearhead the attack, aiming to add to his tally as the Scottish Premiership's top scorer.

