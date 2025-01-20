How to watch today's Dundee vs Dundee United Scottish Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the FA Cup match between Dundee FC and Dundee United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Dundee will take on Dundee United in the fourth round of the Scottish Cup at the Scot Foam Stadium on Monday.

Dundee United are heading into this fixture on the back of a narrow 1-0 win over St. Mirren. That win arrived just in time for this Cup game as they had lost two games in a row before that.

Dundee will be high in spirits after they managed to hold league leaders Celtic to a 3-3 draw in their most recent outing. They will be hoping to carry that momentum into this Cup game.

How to watch Dundee FC vs Dundee United online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Premier Sports in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Dundee FC vs Dundee United kick-off time

FA Cup - FA Cup Scot Foam Stadium at Dens Park

The match will be played at the Scot Foam Stadium on Monday, with kick-off at 8pm GMT for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Dundee FC team news

The hosts face several injury concerns ahead of this fixture, with Billy Koumetio, Joe Shaughnessy, Jordan McGhee, Juan Portales, Scott Fraser, and Ziyad Larkeche all unavailable.

They will be the underdogs heading into this fourth-round fixture against Dundee United.

Dundee United team news

For the visitors, Craig Sibbald remains sidelined with a groin injury that has kept him out since October. David Babunski's participation is also uncertain.

