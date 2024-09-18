How to watch the Carabao Cup match between Coventry and Tottenham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Desperate to bounce back from a bitter weekend setback, Tottenham Hotspur head to the West Midlands on Wednesday night to take on Coventry City in the third round of the EFL Cup.

After suffering a defeat in the heated North London derby against arch-rivals Arsenal, Spurs will look to put things right.

Meanwhile, Coventry are eyeing an upset as they welcome the Premier League heavyweights to The Coventry Building Society Arena, hoping to make their mark against top-tier opposition.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Coventry vs Tottenham online - TV channels & live streams

Coventry vs Tottenham kick-off time

Date: Wednesday, September 18, 2024 Kick-off time: 8:00 pm BST Venue: Coventry Building Society Arena

The match will be played at the Coventry Building Society Arena in Coventry, England on Wednesday, September 18, 2024, with kick-off at 8:00 pm BST for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Coventry team news

Struggling to field a midfield replacement during their clash against Watford, Coventry City are feeling the significant impact of Ben Sheaf's absence, as he continues his recovery from a leg injury, with hopes of returning by the end of the month.

The Sky Blues were dealt another blow at Vicarage Road, as Joel Latibeaudiere had to exit in the second half after picking up a knock.

Meanwhile, Tatsuhiro Sakamoto's injury-plagued year shows no signs of easing up, as the Japanese winger remains sidelined until October due to an ankle issue.

Coventry City possible XI: Wilson; Van Ewijk, Binks, Thomas, Bidwell; Allen, Eccles, Mason-Clark, Rudoni, Wright; Simms

Position Players Goalkeepers: Dovin, Wilson, Collins, Tyler Defenders: Binks, Thomas, Dasilva, Kitching, Bidwell, Latibeaudiere, Van Ewijk, Burroughs Midfielders: Rudoni, Sakamoto, Allen, Eccles, Torp, Howley, Palmer Forwards: Simms, Mason-Clark, Wright, Raphael, Thomas-Asante, Tavares

Tottenham team news

Tottenham are still without the services of forward Richarlison, as the Brazilian remains sidelined in the treatment room with a lingering muscle injury.

This leaves summer signing Dominic Solanke, who arrived for £65m, poised to lead the Spurs attack once again following his debut at home on Sunday.

There are concerns over Yves Bissouma's availability for the midweek clash at the CBS Arena, which could open the door for midfielders Pape Sarr and Lucas Bergvall to secure starting spots.

After making late appearances in the North London derby loss, Wilson Odobert and Timo Werner might be called upon to trouble Coventry from the get-go on Wednesday night.

Tottenham Hotspur possible XI: Forster; Porro, Romero, Dragusin, Davies; Gray, Sarr, Kulusevski; Werner, Odobert, Solanke

Position Players Goalkeepers: Vicario, Whiteman, Austin Defenders: Reguilon, Dragusin, Udogie, Romero, Porro, Spence, Davies, Phillips, Van de Ven Midfielders: Bissouma, Maddison, Gray, Bergvall, Sarr, Devine Forwards: Son, Richarlison, Werner, Solanke, Kulusevski, Johnson, Solomon, Odobert

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 05/01/2013 Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 Coventry City FA Cup 17/03/2001 Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 Coventry City Premier League 14/10/2000 Coventry City 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur Premier League 26/02/2000 Coventry City 0-1 Tottenham Hotspur Premier League 19/09/1999 Tottenham Hotspur 3-2 Coventry City Premier League

