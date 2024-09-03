How to watch today's Colombia vs Cameroon Women's U20 World Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the U20 Women's World Cup match between Colombia and Cameroon, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Colombia will take on Cameroon in their second group game of the U20 Women's World Cup at the El Campin Stadium on Tuesday.

This is only the third appearance in the finals of the competition for Colombia and they qualified as hosts. They were semi-finalists in 2010 and reached the quarter-final in their most recent appearance, which was in the last edition in 2022. They are on the front foot going into this fixture, following a 2-0 win over Australia in the opening game.

Cameroon will be hoping to put on a good show for their fans in what is their first-ever appearance in the competition. They held Mexico to a 2-2 draw in their first game, and that should give them plenty of confidence.

Article continues below

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Colombia vs Cameroon Women online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the FIFA U20 Women's World Cup match between Cameroon and Colombia will be available to watch and stream online live through FIFA+.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Colombia vs Cameroon U20 Women kick-off time & stadium

Date: September 4, 2024 Kick-off time: 2 am ET Venue: El Campin Stadium

The FIFA U20 Women's World Cup match between Colombia and Cameroon will be played at El Campin Stadium.

It will kick off at 2 am ET on Wednesday in the US.

Team news & squads

Colombia U20 team news

Colombia will be hoping Linda Caicedo can find the target once again to add to her tally in the tournament. They will be considered the favourites to win the game but the team will be wary of complacency creeping in.

The team has not reported any new injury concerns ahead of the second group game.

Colombia U20 Women possible XI: Agudelo, Alvarez Espitaleta, Lopez, Motta, Cabezas, Osorio, Rodriguez, Hernandez, Landazury, Caicedo, Viancha.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Agudelo, Ospina Domínguez, Candanoza Defenders: Espitaleta, Motta, López, Calvo, Osorio, Corena, Landázury, Viáfara Midfielders: Hernández, Rodríguez, Torres, Ortegón, Viancha Forwards: Muñoz, Maithé López, Ana Mile González, Caicedo, Cabezas

Cameroon U20 Women team news

Cameroon forward Naomi Eto scored twice in the first game in which they held Mexico to a draw. She will be the prime focus in the final third once again when they face Colombia.

There are no fresh injury issues within the squad.

Cameroon U20 Women possible XI: Biya, Yanga Zeh, Essimi, Segning, Ngaseh, Ngock, Toko, Eto, Daha, Ngueleu, Mbiandji.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Biya, Ngole, Ngah Defenders: Yanga Zeh, Essimi, Djutchie Segning, Ngaseh Mbele, Ngono Midfielders: Maague, Toko, Divawissa, Eto, Ndjock Pouhe, Ngock Forwards: Lamine, Meva, Mbiandji, Enganemben, Daha, Ngueleu, Ngo Bilong

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first meeting between these two teams.

Useful links