How to watch today's Chelsea Women vs Aston Villa WSL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the WSL match between Chelsea Women and Aston Villa Women, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Chelsea Women will take on Aston Villa in the Women's Super League (WSL) at the Kingsmeadow on Friday.

The defending champions ended the previous season with three wins in a row. They had a strong pre-season and will be confident of kickstarting their new season with a win.

Aston Villa finished seventh in the standings last season and will be hoping to deliver a much better display this time around.

How to watch Chelsea Women vs Aston Villa Women online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on BBC in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Chelsea Women vs Aston Villa Women kick-off time

Date: September 20, 2024 Kick-off time: 7pm BST Venue: Kingsmeadow

The match will be played at the Kingsmeadow on Friday, with kick-off at 7pm BST for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Chelsea Women team news

The home team will likely be without Sam Kerr, Catarina Macario, Mia Fishel, Aniek Nouwen, Erin Cuthbert, and Jean-Francois for this match.

Midfielder Sophie Ingle suffered an ACL injury during Chelsea's recent friendly against Feyenoord and will be out for a few months.

Chelsea predicted XI: Musovic; Bronze, Bright, Buchanan, Charles; Nusken, Kapstein; Kaneryd, James, Baltimore; Ramirez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Mušović, Hampton, Cox Defenders: Nouwen, Bright, Lawrence, Björn, Périsset, Charles, Bronze, Mpomé, Buchanan, Bernabé Midfielders: Ingle, Nüsken, Cuthbert, Bartel, Kaptein, Rytting Kaneryd, Jean-François Forwards: Fishel, Ramírez, Macario, James, Reiten, Baltimore, Kerr, Hamano, Beever-Jones

Aston Villa Women team news

For the visitors, recent summer signings Sally D'Angelo, Katie Robinson, Miri Taylor, Paula Tomas, and Chasity Grant are expected to be included in the matchday squad.

There are no fresh injury concerns in the Villa camp.

Aston Villa predicted XI: D'Angelo; Maritz, Patten, Corsie, Tomas; Staniforth, Nobbs, Grant; Leon, Dali, Daly

Position Players Goalkeepers: D’Angelo, Leat, Poor Defenders: Mayling, Tomás, Patten, Corsie, Turner, Parker, Maritz, Pacheco Midfielders: Staniforth, Kearns, Nobbs, Dali, Mullett, Baijings, Taylor Forwards: Daly, Robinson, Salmon, Leon, Hanson, Grant, Nunes

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 17/04/24 Chelsea 3 - 0 Aston Villa WSL 04/11/23 Aston Villa 0 - 6 Chelsea WSL 16/04/23 Aston Villa 0 - 1 Chelsea FA Cup 02/04/23 Aston Villa 0 - 3 Chelsea WSL 30/10/22 Chelsea 3 - 1 Aston Villa WSL

