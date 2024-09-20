+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
How to watch today's Chelsea Women vs Aston Villa WSL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the WSL match between Chelsea Women and Aston Villa Women, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Chelsea Women will take on Aston Villa in the Women's Super League (WSL) at the Kingsmeadow on Friday.

The defending champions ended the previous season with three wins in a row. They had a strong pre-season and will be confident of kickstarting their new season with a win.

Aston Villa finished seventh in the standings last season and will be hoping to deliver a much better display this time around.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Chelsea Women vs Aston Villa Women online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on BBC in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Chelsea Women vs Aston Villa Women kick-off time

Date:September 20, 2024
Kick-off time:7pm BST
Venue:Kingsmeadow

The match will be played at the Kingsmeadow on Friday, with kick-off at 7pm BST for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Chelsea Women team news

The home team will likely be without Sam Kerr, Catarina Macario, Mia Fishel, Aniek Nouwen, Erin Cuthbert, and Jean-Francois for this match.

Midfielder Sophie Ingle suffered an ACL injury during Chelsea's recent friendly against Feyenoord and will be out for a few months.

Chelsea predicted XI: Musovic; Bronze, Bright, Buchanan, Charles; Nusken, Kapstein; Kaneryd, James, Baltimore; Ramirez

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Mušović, Hampton, Cox
Defenders:Nouwen, Bright, Lawrence, Björn, Périsset, Charles, Bronze, Mpomé, Buchanan, Bernabé
Midfielders:Ingle, Nüsken, Cuthbert, Bartel, Kaptein, Rytting Kaneryd, Jean-François
Forwards:Fishel, Ramírez, Macario, James, Reiten, Baltimore, Kerr, Hamano, Beever-Jones

Aston Villa Women team news

For the visitors, recent summer signings Sally D'Angelo, Katie Robinson, Miri Taylor, Paula Tomas, and Chasity Grant are expected to be included in the matchday squad.

There are no fresh injury concerns in the Villa camp.

Aston Villa predicted XI: D'Angelo; Maritz, Patten, Corsie, Tomas; Staniforth, Nobbs, Grant; Leon, Dali, Daly

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:D’Angelo, Leat, Poor
Defenders:Mayling, Tomás, Patten, Corsie, Turner, Parker, Maritz, Pacheco
Midfielders:Staniforth, Kearns, Nobbs, Dali, Mullett, Baijings, Taylor
Forwards:Daly, Robinson, Salmon, Leon, Hanson, Grant, Nunes

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
17/04/24Chelsea 3 - 0 Aston VillaWSL
04/11/23Aston Villa 0 - 6 ChelseaWSL
16/04/23Aston Villa 0 - 1 ChelseaFA Cup
02/04/23Aston Villa 0 - 3 ChelseaWSL
30/10/22Chelsea 3 - 1 Aston VillaWSL

Useful links

