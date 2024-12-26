+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
How to watch today's Chelsea vs Fulham Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Chelsea and Fulham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Chelsea will take on Fulham in their Premier League fixture on Boxing Day at Stamford Bridge on Thursday.

The Blues are unbeaten in 12 games across all competitions but were held to a goalless draw by Everton in their most recent outing. That result ended what was an eight-game winning streak by Enzo Maresca's side.

Chelsea are second in the standings, four points behind Liverpool who have a game in hand. They will need to keep winning to keep up with the Reds. Fulham, who are ninth in the standings, need to avoid a fourth draw in a row to avoid dropping down the standings.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Chelsea vs Fulham online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Amazon Prime Video in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Chelsea vs Fulham kick-off time

crest
Premier League - Premier League
Stamford Bridge

The match will be played at Stamford Bridge on Thursday, with kick-off at 3 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Chelsea vs Fulham Probable lineups

ChelseaHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestFUL
1
R. Sanchez
6
L. Colwill
27
M. Gusto
3
M. Cucurella
4
T. Adarabioyo
11
N. Madueke
8
E. Fernandez
7
P. Neto
25
M. Caicedo
20
C. Palmer
15
N. Jackson
1
B. Leno
5
J. Andersen
21
T. Castagne
3
C. Bassey
33
A. Robinson
11
A. Traore
8
H. Wilson
17
A. Iwobi
10
T. Cairney
18
A. Pereira
7
R. Jimenez

4-2-3-1

FULAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Enzo Maresca

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Marco Silva

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Chelsea team news

Chelsea continue to grapple with defensive injuries, and for now, Levi Colwill, Marc Cucurella, Malo Gusto, and Tosin Adarabioyo are expected to feature in the starting lineup.

Romeo Lavia remains doubtful, leaving Moisés Caicedo and Enzo Fernández likely to occupy the deeper midfield roles.

Ahead of them, a mix of Christopher Nkunku, João Félix, Pedro Neto, Cole Palmer, Nicolas Jackson, Noni Madueke, and Jadon Sancho could form the attacking setup.

Fulham team news

Fulham are also contending with mounting injuries, particularly in midfield. Sasa Lukic, Emile Smith Rowe, and Sander Berge are battling fitness issues, though Andreas Pereira is expected to return to the lineup.

Up front, Raul Jiménez and Adama Traoré could be introduced to add freshness to the attack.

Form

CHE
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
14/6
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

FUL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Head-to-Head Record

CHE

Last 5 matches

FUL

3

Wins

1

Draw

1

Win

6

Goals scored

2
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Standings

Useful links

