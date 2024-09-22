How to watch today's Celtic vs Falkirk Scottish League Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the League Cup match between Celtic and Falkirk, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic are preparing to face Scottish Championship table-toppers Falkirk in the quarter-finals of the 2024-25 Scottish League Cup this Sunday.

Celtic secured their place in the quarter-final after a 3-1 victory over Hibernian, while Falkirk advanced by defeating Hearts 2-0 in the second round to set up this clash.

The visitors have had an impressive start to the 2024-25 season, winning nine of their first 11 matches across all competitions, with only two defeats along the way.

Meanwhile, the hosts emerged victorious in all seven of their opening games, but have also conceded just two goals while netting an impressive 22, with their latest Champions League triumph being a remarkable 5-1 win over Slovan Bratislava.

How to watch Celtic vs Falkirk online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Premier Sports 1 in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Celtic vs Falkirk kick-off time

Date: Sunday, September 22, 2024 Kick-off time: 3:00 pm BST Venue: Celtic Park

The match will be played at the Celtic Park in Glasgow, Scotland on Sunday, September 22, with kick-off at 3:00 pm BST for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Celtic team news

The hosts enter this match with no injury concerns, allowing Rodgers the benefit of a fully-fit squad to choose from as they look to maintain their flawless start to the season. With the Champions League recently underway, Celtic face a demanding schedule in the months ahead, so Rodgers may opt to rotate his squad for this clash against lower-league opposition.

Kasper Schmeichel could continue between the posts, while Auston Trusty may get his first start for Celtic since his summer move from Sheffield United, with potential changes in the defense. Up front, Adam Idah, who recently opened his account for the season with his first-ever Champions League goal, could be in line for a starting spot.

Celtic possible XI: Schmeichel; Ralston, Trusty, Scales, Taylor; Engels, McGregor, Bernardo; Forrest, Idah, Palma

Position Players Goalkeepers: Schmeichel, Sinisalo, Bain Defenders: Taylor, Scales, Trusty, Valle, Carter-Vickers, Montgomery, Ralston, Welsh Midfielders: Holm, Iwata, Bernardo, Shaw, Hatate, McGregor, Forrest Forwards: Palma, Furuhashi, Idah, Yang, Maeda, Kuhn

Falkirk team news

The visitors will be missing Ryan Shanley, who was sent off just 13 minutes after coming on during their 2-0 win over Hearts in the second round of the competition.

Apart from that, Falkirk could field a largely unchanged lineup from the team that beat Hearts, as they look to knock out another Scottish Premiership opponent.

Falkirk possible XI: Hogarth; Adams, Donaldson, Henderson, Mackie; Spencer, Tait; Ross, Oliver, Miller; MacIver

Position Players Goalkeepers: Hogarth, Sneddon, Hayward Defenders: Henderson, McCann, Mackie, McNab, Donaldson, Lang, Sinclair, Adams Midfielders: McKenna, Tait, Spencer, Yeats, Ross, McCrone, McCafferty Forwards: Morrison, Agyeman, Miller, Honeyman, Maclver, Oliver, Nesbitt, Shanley, Agyeman, Shanley

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 04/04/21 Celtic 3-0 Falkirk Scottish Cup 29/01/12 Falkirk 1-3 Celtic Scottish League Cup 07/03/10 Falkirk 0-2 Celtic Scottish Premiership 16/01/10 Celtic 1-1 Falkirk Scottish Premiership 08/11/09 Falkirk 3-3 Celtic Scottish Premiership

