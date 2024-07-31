How to watch today's Brazil Women vs Spain Women Summer Olympics game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Olympics match between Brazil and Spain, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Brazil will take on Spain in the Olympics group stage at the Matmut Atlantique on Wednesday. Group C also has Japan and Nigeria who will also be fighting for a place in the quarter-final going into the final matchday in the group.

Spain have booked their place in the next round by winning their first two matches. They will be confident of concluding this stage with three wins. Brazil, on the other hand, must win this encounter to stand a chance at progression.

Brazil vs Spain kick-off time

Date: July 31, 2024 Kick-off time: 4 pm BST Venue: Matmut Atlantique

The match will be played at the Matmut Atlantique on Wednesday, with kick-off at 4 pm BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Brazil vs Spain online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Eurosport 5 and Discovery+ in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Brazil team news

Brazil will probably be missing Corinthians defender Tamires, who had to leave the field in their opening match against Nigeria.

Tarciane, Ludmila, and Jhennifer, who came on at half-time on Sunday, are all vying for starting positions.

Brazil Women possible XI: Lorena; Thais, Rafaelle, Tarciane; Antonia, Yaya, Duda, Yasmim; Ludmila, Marta, Jhennifer.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Lorena, Taina Defenders: Antonia, Tarciane, Rafaelle, Yasmin, Ferreira Midfielders: Sampaio, Yaya, Ana Vitoria Forwards: Kerolin, Adriana, Marta, Jheniffer, Ludmila, Gabi Nunes, Gabi Portilho

Spain team news

Real Madrid's Athenea del Castillo and Eva Navarro are likely candidates to start in the final group game.

Spain's coach, Montse Tomo, might rotate her squad with a quarter-final spot already guaranteed.

Spain possible XI: Coll; Batlle, Codina, Aleixandri, Carmona; Bonmati, Abelleira, Guijarro; Del Castillo, Navarro, Garcia.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Rodríguez, Coll Defenders: Batlle, Paredes, Hernández, Aleixandri, Codina, Carmona Midfielders: Abelleira, Bonmatí, Putellas, Guijarro Forwards: del Castillo, Caldentey, Paralluelo, Hermoso, Navarro, García

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 07/04/22 Spain 1 - 1 Brazil Friendly 05/04/19 Spain 2 - 1 Brazil Friendly 10/06/17 Spain 1 - 2 Brazil Friendly 14/06/15 Brazil 1 - 0 Spain World Cup

