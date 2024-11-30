How to watch today's Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga game: Live stream, TV channel, and Der Klassiker start time

How to watch the Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich are gearing up for the first Der Klassiker of the 2024-25 season, set to take place on Saturday.

Bayern Munich arrive at the match buoyed by a 1-0 triumph over PSG in the Champions League, a result that has rejuvenated their European ambitions. With their Bundesliga campaign in full swing, Bayern will aim to strengthen their position at the summit of the table.

The reigning champions boast the league's most impressive away form, amassing 16 points from a possible 18 on their travels. However, they face a daunting challenge against a Borussia Dortmund side that has been untouchable at home, winning all six of their Bundesliga fixtures at Signal Iduna Park this season.

Earlier this week, Dortmund showcased their European credentials with a commanding 3-0 victory over Dinamo Zagreb on the road. Goals from Jamie Bynoe-Gittens, Ramy Bensebaini, and Serhou Guirassy sealed the win for the Black and Yellows.

Meanwhile, Bayern edged past PSG with a narrow 1-0 success at the Allianz Arena, courtesy of a decisive strike from Kim Min-jae. In their last Bundesliga outing, Dortmund overwhelmed Freiburg with a four-goal display, extending their stellar home form.

Bayern, however, remain unbeaten in domestic competition this season and have not conceded a single goal in their previous seven matches across all competitions. Their last defensive lapse came over a month ago in a clash with Barcelona, underlining their solidity at the back.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich will be available to watch and stream online live through Sky Sports.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich kick-off time

Bundesliga - Bundesliga Signal Iduna Park

The Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich will be played at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany.

It will kick off at 5:30 pm GMT on Saturday, November 30, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Borussia Dortmund team news

Borussia Dortmund will have to contend without skipper Emre Can, who is serving the final game of a two-match suspension, while Karim Adeyemi remains unavailable due to a hamstring strain.

There is a fresh injury concern for Julian Brandt, who was substituted at halftime during the midweek clash with Zagreb after picking up a muscle issue, making him doubtful for this encounter. On the brighter side, Niklas Sule has overcome the ankle injury that sidelined him for over a month and could feature in the squad.

Striker Serhou Guirassy will be eager to reclaim a starting spot, potentially at the expense of Maximilian Beier. Meanwhile, Julian Ryerson is likely to return at right-back, allowing Pascal Groß to shift back into his preferred midfield role.

Bayern Munich team news

Bayern Munich, on the other hand, face their own injury setbacks, with Joao Palhinha (groin), Hiroki Ito (broken foot), Josip Stanisic (knee), and Sven Ulreich (personal reasons) all unavailable for selection.

Although Aleksandar Pavlovic has resumed training following a shoulder operation, he is not expected to play this weekend. As a result, Leon Goretzka is set to partner Joshua Kimmich in central midfield.

The right-back position might see either Konrad Laimer or Raphael Guerreiro step in, while Michael Olise could replace Leroy Sane on the right wing. He would join Jamal Musiala, Kingsley Coman, and Harry Kane in attack.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

