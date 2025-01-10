How to watch today's Borussia Dortmund vs Bayer Leverkusen Bundesliga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen, as well as kick-off time and team news

Borussia Dortmund will host champions Bayer Leverkusen at Signal Iduna Park on Friday in the first Bundesliga match since the German winter break ended.

Dortmund, much like their previous campaign under Edin Terzic, have faced a rocky Bundesliga season. Despite reaching the Champions League final last year, they find themselves in sixth place as the league resumes. The Black and Yellows have dropped points in more matches than they’ve won across their opening 15 games but entered the break with a morale-boosting 3-1 victory over Ralph Hasenhuttl's in-form Wolfsburg.

Leverkusen, on the other hand, started the season sluggishly after their unbeaten domestic double last year set sky-high expectations. However, as the colder months arrived, so did their resurgence. Bayer Leverkusen have clawed their way back into the Bundesliga title race, showcasing their form with a resounding 5-1 win over Freiburg before the break. Patrik Schick stole the spotlight with four goals, while Florian Wirtz added another, marking their fifth consecutive league triumph. They are now unbeaten in their last nine matches across all competitions.

Borussia Dortmund vs Bayer Leverkusen kick-off time

Bundesliga - Bundesliga Signal Iduna Park

The Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen will be played at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany.

It will kick off at 7:30pm GMT on Friday, January 10, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Borussia Dortmund team news

Dortmund's injury woes have eased somewhat, although they will still be without Pascal Gross, who is suspended following a red card, and Niklas Sule, who remains sidelined with an ankle injury.

In goal, Gregor Kobel is expected to be supported by central defenders Waldemar Anton and Nico Schlotterbeck, while midfielders Emre Can and Felix Nmecha are likely to provide defensive cover. Jamie Bynoe-Gittens is a sure starter in the attacking third, with forward Serhou Guirassy leading the line and playmaker Julian Brandt operating just behind him. American star Gio Reyna will be hoping to have impressed enough in training to push himself into a starting position, but is likely to start on the bench.

Bayer Leverkusen team news

On the other side, Leverkusen will have to cope without Amine Adli, though Victor Boniface could feature if he clears a late fitness test. Schick is expected to spearhead the attack, flanked by Florian Wirtz and Nathan Tella, should Boniface remain unavailable.

Defensively, Jeanuel Belocian is ruled out until September, so the likely trio at the back will include Edmond Tapsoba, Jonathan Tah, and Piero Hincapie. In midfield, Granit Xhaka is a doubt, but if fit, the ex-Arsenal captain will likely partner Exequiel Palacios in the engine room.

