How to watch today's Bologna vs Borussia Dortmund Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Champions League match between Bologna and Borussia Dortmund, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Bologna will take on Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League at the Renato Dell'Ara Stadium on Tuesday.

Dortmund have lost their last three games in a row and will be desperate to return to winning ways with this fixture. The German side are ninth in the standings and will be confident of getting the better of 33rd-placed Bologna who are chasing their first win of this European campaign.

How to watch Bologna vs Borussia Dortmund online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on TNT Sports in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Bologna vs Borussia Dortmund kick-off time

Champions League - Champions League Stadio Renato Dell'Ara

The match will be played at the Renato Dell'Ara Stadium on Tuesday, with kick-off at 8 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Bologna team news

Although long-term absentees Nicolo Cambiaghi and Oussama El Azzouzi have resumed training, neither is likely to be ready for action just yet.

Bologna face this clash without Swiss midfielder Michel Aebischer, who remains sidelined due to a hernia issue.

Borussia Dortmund team news

As for the visitors, Niklas Sule is unavailable as he continues his recovery from an ankle injury, which is expected to keep him out until next month.

Ramy Bensebaini will miss this match through suspension after accumulating his third yellow card of the group stage.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

BOL Last match BVB 0 Wins 0 Draws 1 Win Borussia Dortmund 3 - 0 Bologna 0 Goals scored 3 Games over 2.5 goals 1/1 Both teams scored 0/1

Standings

