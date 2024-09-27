How to watch today's Blackburn Rovers vs QPR Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Championship match between Blackburn and Queens Park Rangers, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Blackburn and QPR are set to clash at Ewood Park in the Championship on Saturday, September 28.

The hosts head into this encounter following a goalless draw against Preston North End in the Championship. They spent almost 50 minutes with an extra player against their Lancashire rivals, Preston, last weekend after Sam Greenwood's dismissal.

However, Rovers couldn't take advantage of the situation, and the match concluded in a 0-0 draw. This result benefits John Eustace's team, as they are one of only three clubs in the Championship that still maintain an unbeaten record.

Meanwhile, the visitors played out a 1-1 stalemate in their recent Championship match against Millwall. In their last six outings, Queens Park Rangers have found the back of the net a total of seven times, scoring in each of those matches. However, during that stretch, their defence has conceded seven goals to their opponents.

It's worth noting that this trend may not continue in the upcoming match. As they prepare for this clash, QPR remains unbeaten in their last four league fixtures on the road.

How to watch Blackburn vs Queens Park Rangers online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Championship match between Blackburn Rovers and Queens Park Rangers will be available to watch and stream online live through Sky Sports+.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Blackburn vs Queens Park Rangers kick-off time

Date: Saturday, September 28, 2024 Kick-off time: 12:30 pm BST Venue: Ewood Park

The Championship match between Blackburn and Queens Park Rangers will be played at Ewood Park, Blackburn, England.

It will kick off at 12:30 pm BST on Saturday, September 28, in the United Kingdom (UK).

Team news & squads

Blackburn team news

John Eustace will make a clear adjustment with Harry Pickering set to step in as Blackburn will be without the services of suspended Owen Beck at left-back. Makhtar Gueye is expected to reclaim his spot in the starting lineup, while Yuki Ohashi is likely to shift to a wider position.

Eustace's Blackburn Rovers have scored nine goals in their last six matches, while they have conceded nine goals during the same period.

Blackburn possible XI: Pears; Batth, Carter, Hyam, Pickering; Travis, Tronstad; Baker, Dolan, Hedges; Ohashi.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pears, Toth, Hilton, Barrett, Eastham Defenders: McFadzean, Hyam, Batth, Carter, Beck, Duru Midfielders: Tronstad, Cantwell, Rankin-Costello, Buckley, Gilsenan, Travis, Cozier-Duberry, Edmonds, Baker Forwards: Arnor, Gueye, Dolan, Weimann, Hedges, Leonard, Ohashi, Tyjon, Bloxham, Mafoumbi

Queens Park Rangers team news

QPR boss Marti Cifuentes may opt for one adjustment to the lineup that drew with Millwall, bringing in Paul Smyth to take Koki Saito's place on the left. Meanwhile, Cifuentes will be without Ilias Chair and Morgan Fox for selection against Blackburn at Ewood Park on Saturday.

QPR possible XI: Nardi; Dunne, Cook, Clarke-Salter, Paal; Madsen, Field; Dembele, Andersen, Saito; Frey.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Dembélé, Frey, Dykes, Celar Defenders: Cannon, Cook, Clarke-Salter, Paal, Dunne, Morrison, Fox Midfielders: Chair, Saito, Madsen, Andersen, Colback, Dixon-Bonner, Varane, Smyth, Santos, Field, Bennie Forwards: Nardi, Walsh, Salamon

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 02/03/24 Blackburn Rovers 1-2 Queens Park Rangers Championship 10/07/23 Queens Park Rangers 0-4 Blackburn Rovers Championship 02/25/23 Queens Park Rangers 1-3 Blackburn Rovers Championship 07/30/22 Blackburn Rovers 1-0 Queens Park Rangers Championship 02/26/22 Blackburn Rovers 1-0 Queens Park Rangers Championship

