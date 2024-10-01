How to watch today's Birmingham City vs Huddersfield Town League One game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the League One match between Birmingham and Huddersfield, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Birmingham will take on Huddersfield in the League One at the St Andrew's Trillion Trophy Stadium on Tuesday.

Birmingham are leading the league standings and are unbeaten after seven games with 19 points. They have won five games in a row and will be confident of adding a sixth. Huddersfield are 10th in the standings, and will be desperate to avoid what could be a fourth consecutive defeat.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Birmingham vs Huddersfield online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Birmingham vs Huddersfield kick-off time

Date: October 1, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:45 pm BST Venue: St Andrew's Trillion Trophy Stadium

The match will be played at the St Andrew's Trillion Trophy Stadium on Tuesday, with kick-off at 7:45 pm BST for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Birmingham team news

Lee Buchanan has encountered a setback in his calf injury recovery and will be unavailable, with Luke Harris and Alfie Chang also expected to be sidelined.

Jay Stansfield is doubtful after sustaining an injury in the previous match and may be replaced in the starting XI by Alfie May.

Birmingham predicted XI: Peacock-Farrell; Gardner-Hickman, Klarer, Bielik, Cochrane; Iwata, Paik; Willumsson, Dykes, Hansson; May

Position Players Goalkeepers: Allsop, Peacock-Farrell, Mayo Defenders: Laird, Klarer, Sanderson, Cochrane, Sampsted, Davies, Williams Midfielders: Bielik, Hansson, Wright, Leonard, Paik, Anderson, Willumsson, Gardner-Hickman, Iwata, Khela Forwards: May, Jutkiewicz, Dykes, Yokoyama

Huddersfield team news

The visitors, meanwhile, will be without defender Michal Helik for another two months due to a hamstring injury.

There are no fresh injury concerns in the camp as they chase their fifth win of the season.

Huddersfield predicted XI: Chapman; Pearson, Lees, Lonwijk; Spencer, Evans, Hogg, Kasumu, Headley; Marshall, Koroma

Position Players Goalkeepers: Nicholls, Maxwell, Chapman Defenders: Ruffels, Pearson, Miller, Headley, Spencer, Turton, Lonwijk, Balker, Lees Midfielders: Sørensen, Hogg, Wiles, Koroma, Kane, Kasumu, Evans, Iorpenda, Hodge Forwards: Marshall, Radulović, Healey, Ladapo, Ward

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 27/04/24 Huddersfield Town 1 - 1 Birmingham City Championship 04/10/23 Birmingham City 4 - 1 Huddersfield Town Championship 18/02/23 Huddersfield Town 2 - 1 Birmingham City Championship 06/08/22 Birmingham City 2 - 1 Huddersfield Town Championship 26/02/22 Birmingham City 0 - 2 Huddersfield Town Championship

Useful links