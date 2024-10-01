+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Birmingham City FC v Peterborough United FC - Sky Bet League OneGetty Images Sport
League One
team-logo
St Andrew's Trillion Trophy Stadium
team-logo
Watch on Sky Sports
GOAL

How to watch today's Birmingham City vs Huddersfield Town League One game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

League OneBirmingham vs HuddersfieldBirminghamHuddersfield

How to watch the League One match between Birmingham and Huddersfield, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Birmingham will take on Huddersfield in the League One at the St Andrew's Trillion Trophy Stadium on Tuesday.

Birmingham are leading the league standings and are unbeaten after seven games with 19 points. They have won five games in a row and will be confident of adding a sixth. Huddersfield are 10th in the standings, and will be desperate to avoid what could be a fourth consecutive defeat.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Birmingham vs Huddersfield online - TV channels & live streams

Sky Sports+Watch here

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Birmingham vs Huddersfield kick-off time

Date:October 1, 2024
Kick-off time:7:45 pm BST
Venue:St Andrew's Trillion Trophy Stadium

The match will be played at the St Andrew's Trillion Trophy Stadium on Tuesday, with kick-off at 7:45 pm BST for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Birmingham team news

Lee Buchanan has encountered a setback in his calf injury recovery and will be unavailable, with Luke Harris and Alfie Chang also expected to be sidelined.

Jay Stansfield is doubtful after sustaining an injury in the previous match and may be replaced in the starting XI by Alfie May.

Birmingham predicted XI: Peacock-Farrell; Gardner-Hickman, Klarer, Bielik, Cochrane; Iwata, Paik; Willumsson, Dykes, Hansson; May

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Allsop, Peacock-Farrell, Mayo
Defenders:Laird, Klarer, Sanderson, Cochrane, Sampsted, Davies, Williams
Midfielders:Bielik, Hansson, Wright, Leonard, Paik, Anderson, Willumsson, Gardner-Hickman, Iwata, Khela
Forwards:May, Jutkiewicz, Dykes, Yokoyama

Huddersfield team news

The visitors, meanwhile, will be without defender Michal Helik for another two months due to a hamstring injury.

There are no fresh injury concerns in the camp as they chase their fifth win of the season.

Huddersfield predicted XI: Chapman; Pearson, Lees, Lonwijk; Spencer, Evans, Hogg, Kasumu, Headley; Marshall, Koroma

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Nicholls, Maxwell, Chapman
Defenders:Ruffels, Pearson, Miller, Headley, Spencer, Turton, Lonwijk, Balker, Lees
Midfielders:Sørensen, Hogg, Wiles, Koroma, Kane, Kasumu, Evans, Iorpenda, Hodge
Forwards:Marshall, Radulović, Healey, Ladapo, Ward

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
27/04/24Huddersfield Town 1 - 1 Birmingham CityChampionship
04/10/23Birmingham City 4 - 1 Huddersfield TownChampionship
18/02/23Huddersfield Town 2 - 1 Birmingham CityChampionship
06/08/22Birmingham City 2 - 1 Huddersfield TownChampionship
26/02/22Birmingham City 0 - 2 Huddersfield TownChampionship

Useful links

Advertisement