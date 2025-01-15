+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Bundesliga
team-logo
Allianz Arena
team-logo
watch on sky sports
GOAL

How to watch today's Bayern Munich vs Hoffenheim Bundesliga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

BundesligaBayern MunichBayern Munich vs HoffenheimHoffenheim

How to watch the Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and Hoffenheim, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Bayern Munich will take on Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday.

Bayern will be confident of picking up their fourth straight win across all competitions. They have a four-point gap over second-placed Bayer Leverkusen and will be looking forward to extending that gap.

Hoffenheim have not won any of their last five league games and are down in 15th place. They will find it difficult to deal with Bayern away from home.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Hoffenheim online - TV channels & live streams

Sky Sports+Watch here

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Bayern Munich vs Hoffenheim kick-off time

crest
Bundesliga - Bundesliga
Allianz Arena

The match will be played at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday, with kick-off at 7.30 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Bayern Munich vs Hoffenheim Probable lineups

Bayern MunichHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestTSG
1
M. Neuer
2
D. Upamecano
19
A. Davies
3
M. Kim
27
K. Laimer
10
L. Sane
6
J. Kimmich
17
M. Olise
42
J. Musiala
8
L. Goretzka
9
H. Kane
1
O. Baumann
35
A. Chaves
22
A. Prass
15
V. Gendrey
34
S. N'Soki
14
G. Orban
18
D. Samassekou
27
A. Kramaric
16
A. Stach
7
T. Bischof
23
A. Hlozek

4-2-3-1

TSGAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Vincent Kompany

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Christian Ilzer

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Bayern Munich team news

Bayern Munich will be without defenders Hiroki Ito, Josip Stanisic, Tarek Buchmann, Daniel Peretz and Sacha Boey.

Joao Palhinha also remains unavailable due to a groin issue.

Hoffenheim team news

For Hoffenheim, their injury concerns have eased slightly in recent weeks. However, they will still be missing central defenders Christopher Lenz and Ozan Kabak.

Midfielders Grischa Prömel and Umut Tohumcu are unavailable, while forwards Ihlas Bebou and Marius Bülter have also been ruled out for Wednesday's game.

Form

FCB
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
18/4
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

TSG
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

FCB

Last 5 matches

TSG

2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Win

9

Goals scored

6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Standings

Useful links

Advertisement