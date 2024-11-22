+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Bundesliga
Allianz Arena
How to watch today's Bayern Munich vs Augsburg Bundesliga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and Augsburg, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Bayern Munich will take on Augsburg in the Bundesliga at the Allianz Arena on Friday.

Bayern are unbeaten in the league after 10 rounds and have a five-point lead over second-placed RB Lepzig.

Augsburg have won only twice in their last five fixtures and are 13th in the standings. It will be an uphill task for them to take on the favourites.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Augsburg online - TV channels & live streams

Sky Sports MixWatch here

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Bayern Munich vs Augsburg kick-off time

crest
Bundesliga - Bundesliga
Allianz Arena

The match will be played at the Allianz Arena on Friday, with kick-off at 7.30pm GMT for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Bayern Munich vs Augsburg Probable lineups

Bayern MunichHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

3-5-2

Home team crestFCA
1
M. Neuer
22
R. Guerreiro
2
D. Upamecano
19
A. Davies
3
M. Kim
6
J. Kimmich
42
J. Musiala
11
K. Coman
8
L. Goretzka
17
M. Olise
9
H. Kane
22
N. Labrovic
5
C. Matsima
31
K. Schlotterbeck
6
J. Gouweleeuw
10
A. Maier
17
K. Jakic
19
F. Onyeka
13
D. Giannoulis
11
M. Wolf
21
P. Tietz
20
A. Claude

3-5-2

FCAAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Vincent Kompany

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Jess Thorup

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Bayern Munich team news

Portugal international João Palhinha is sidelined after sustaining a groin injury while on national duty.

Bayern will also be without summer signing Hiroki Ito and crucial defensive midfielder Aleksandar Pavlovic, who are both nursing injuries.

Augsburg team news

Augsburg have their own injury challenges, with Finnish attacker Fredrik Jensen unavailable due to a groin problem.

Tim Breithaupt is out with an ankle injury, while Reece Oxford remains in recovery from long COVID.

Form

FCB
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
14/0
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
0/5

FCA
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/2
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

FCB

Last 5 matches

FCA

4

Wins

0

Draws

1

Win

16

Goals scored

9
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Standings

