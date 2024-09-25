How to watch today's Barcelona vs Getafe La Liga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the LaLiga match between Barcelona and Getafe, as well as kick-off time and team news

Barcelona will be confident of extending their perfect start to the season when they host Getafe in La Liga at the Olimpico Lluis Companys Stadium on Wednesday.

The hosts have scored 22 goals in their first six games and have won all of those. Getafe, on the other hand, are still chasing their first win of the season. Their last win over Barcelona came four years ago, in October 2020.

Barcelona vs Getafe online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Premier Sports 1 and La Liga TV in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Barcelona vs Getafe kick-off time

Date: September 25, 2024 Kick-off time: 8 pm BST Venue: Olimpico Lluis Companys

The match will be played at the Olimpico Lluis Companys Stadium on Wednesday, with kick-off at 8 pm BST for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Barcelona team news

Barcelona have announced that Marc-André ter Stegen ruptured the patellar tendon in his right knee and has already undergone surgery. Inaki Pena is now set to make his first start of the 2024-25 season.

Ter Stegen joins a growing injury list that includes Ronald Araujo, Andreas Christensen, Marc Bernal, Gavi, Frenkie de Jong, Dani Olmo, and Fermin Lopez.

Barcelona possible XI: Pena; Kounde, Cubarsi, Martinez, Balde; Casado, Pedri; Yamal, Raphinha, Torres; Lewandowski

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pena, Astralaga Defenders: Cubarsi, Balde, Martinez, Garcia, Fort, Kounde, Martin, Dominguez, Cuenca Midfielders: Pedri, Torre, Casado, G. Fernandez Forwards: Torres, Lewandowski, Fati, Raphinha, Victor, Yamal, A. Fernandez

Getafe team news

The visitors will need to assess defender Nabil Aberdin, who has missed the last three games due to injury.

Alvaro Rodriguez is also doubtful, struggling with an ankle injury as he awaits his Getafe debut.

Getafe possible XI: Soria; Iglesias, Djene, Berrocal, Alderete, Rico; Perez, Uche, Milla, Sola; Mayoral.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Letacek, Soria Defenders: Djene, Angileri, Alvarez, Sola, Alderete, Rico, Iglesias, Duarte, Silva Midfielders: Milla, Uche, Arambarri, Alena, Peter, Santiago Forwards: Perez, Mayoral

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 24/02/24 Barcelona 4 - 0 Getafe La Liga 14/08/23 Getafe 0 - 0 Barcelona La Liga 16/04/23 Getafe 0 - 0 Barcelona La Liga 22/01/23 Barcelona 1 - 0 Getafe La Liga 15/05/22 Getafe 0 - 0 Barcelona La Liga

