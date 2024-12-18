How to watch today's Barcelona Femeni vs Manchester City Women Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Women's Champions League match between Barcelona and Manchester City Women, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Barcelona will take on Manchester City in the final group fixture of the Women's Super League at the Olimpico Lluis Companys Stadium on Wednesday.

Both the teams have secured progress from the group stage but will be hoping they can end the proceedings on a winning note. Manchester City will be the more confident side, having managed to win all their five games so far. The hosts haven't been bad either, having won four games in a row after losing the opening round.

How to watch Barcelona vs Manchester City Women online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on DAZN platforms in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Barcelona vs Manchester City Women kick-off time

Women's Champions League - Grp. D Estadio Olimpico Lluis Companys

The match will be played at the Olimpico Lluis Companys Stadium on Wednesday, with kick-off at 5.45 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Barcelona team news

Barcelona will be without Martina Fernández, Ellie Roebuck and Keira Walsh who are sidelined due to injuries.

Caroline Graham Hansen's status is uncertain after her substitute appearance in the last game was cut short because of an injury concern.

Alexia Putellas, absent from the last four matches, may rejoin the squad for Wednesday's UWCL clash as she nears recovery from her injury.

Manchester City Women team news

For the visitors, several key players are unavailable, including Lauren Hemp, Vivianne Miedema, and Bunny Shaw.

Defender Alex Greenwood, Sandy MacIver and Risa Shimizu also remain sidelined.

