How to watch today's Aston Villa vs Juventus Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Champions League match between Aston Villa and Juventus, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Aston Villa will aim to build on their promising start to their Champions League journey when they welcome Juventus, who trail the English club by three places and two points after four group-stage matches.

Aston Villa have exceeded expectations in their debut Champions League campaign, kicking things off with three consecutive victories. They began with a win over Young Boys in Switzerland before securing a memorable triumph against Bayern Munich on home turf, followed by a convincing result against Bologna. However, earlier this month, their momentum faltered with a narrow 1-0 defeat to Club Brugge, coinciding with a dip in form both in Europe and the Premier League.

Juventus, a historically dominant force in European football, experienced heartbreak in the past when they fell to Hamburg in the final of the competition. While the Italian giants boast two European titles, their record on English soil leaves much to be desired, with only three wins from their last 15 visits, coupled with nine defeats.

Aston Villa vs Juventus kick-off time

Champions League - Champions League Villa Park

The Champions League match between Aston Villa and Juventus will be played at Villa Park in Birmingham, England.

It will kick off at 8:00 pm GMT on Wednesday, November 27, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Aston Villa team news

Unai Emery's squad has been hit by injuries in recent weeks. Jacob Ramsey (hamstring) and Amadou Onana (foot) are both sidelined, with Onana missing the weekend fixture after withdrawing from Belgium's UEFA Nations League squad. Boubacar Kamara and Ezri Konsa are unlikely to feature against Juventus, paving the way for Ross Barkley and Matty Cash to step into the lineup.

Leading Villa’s attack, Ollie Watkins, who scored a crucial equalizer against Crystal Palace, is set to retain his starting spot ahead of Jhon Duran, who has already netted twice in Champions League matches at Villa Park this season.

Juventus team news

For Juventus, Dusan Vlahovic remains their key man in attack, having contributed directly to five goals in six Champions League away fixtures. However, the Serbian forward is a doubt after sustaining a thigh injury during his nation's draw with Denmark. With Arkadiusz Milik ruled out until next year, Thiago Motta recently opted for a striker-less system against AC Milan, a strategy that struggled to yield results.

The Italian side's injury woes extend to their defense, with South American duo Gleison Bremer and Juan Cabal both sidelined due to ACL injuries, while Argentinian winger Nico Gonzalez is also unavailable with a thigh issue.

Adding to the drama, former Villa favorite Douglas Luiz and Weston McKennie, who nearly joined Villa as Luiz’s replacement, are both nursing muscular problems and remain doubtful for the midweek clash.

