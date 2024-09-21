How to watch today's Arsenal Women vs Man City Women WSL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch WSL match between Arsenal Women and Manchester City Women, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Arsenal Women are set to begin their Women's Super League campaign with a massive showdown against Manchester City Women at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners secured a third-place finish last season, while Manchester City narrowly missed out on the title, finishing as runners-up behind champions Chelsea.

Following two consecutive third-place finishes, Arsenal head into the 2024-25 WSL season determined to claim their first league title since the 2018-19 campaign. To boost their title challenge, the Gunners have bolstered their squad with key signings, including Daphne van Domselaar, Rosa Kafaji, and Mariona Caldentey.

On the other hand, the visitors are still in pursuit of their elusive second WSL title, having come heartbreakingly close in their quest for league glory.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Arsenal Women vs Manchester City Women online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the WSL match between Arsenal Women and Manchester City is available to watch and stream online live through Sky Sports.

Arsenal Women vs Manchester City Women kick-off time

Date: Sunday, September 22, 2024 Kick-off time: 12:30 pm BST Venue: Emirates Stadium

The Women's Super League match between Arsenal and Man City will be played at Emirates Stadium in north London, England.

It will kick off at 12:30 pm BST on Sunday, September 22, 2024.

Team news & squads

Arsenal Women team news

Arsenal midfielder Victoria Pelova is out of action due to an ACL injury, while Steph Catley remains sidelined for the fourth consecutive match with a muscle issue.

Leah Williamson, who was only fit enough to make a substitute appearance against Hacken, is expected to be fully ready to start against Manchester City, according to coach Jonas Eidevall.

Norwegian international Frida Maanum, who came on at halftime in midweek, could also return to the starting lineup for this crucial fixture.

Arsenal Women possible XI: Zinsberger; Fox, Williamson, Codina, McCabe; Little, Cooney-Cross, Maanum; Mead, Caldentey, Russo

Position Players Goalkeepers: Zinsberger, van Domselaar, Bouhaddi, Williams Defenders: Williamson, McCabe, Codina, Catley, Wubben-Moy, Fox, Reid Midfielders: Mead, Pelova, Wälti, Cooney-Cross, Maanum, Little, Kühl, Wienroither, Kafaji, Godfrey, Harbert Forwards: Russo, Caldentey, Blackstenius, Foord, Hurtig, Lia, Taylor

Manchester City Women team news

On the visitors' side, manager Gareth Taylor has shared that Jill Roord is making quicker-than-expected progress in her recovery from an ACL injury and could be back on the pitch within the coming weeks.

However, it's likely that new signing Risa Shimizu will be sidelined for most of the season, following an ACL injury she suffered during the Olympics while playing for Japan.

Vivianne Miedema, who joined Man City over the summer after seven years with Arsenal, is set to start her first Women's Super League game for her new club against her former team.

Manchester City Women possible XI: Yamashita; Casparij, Aleixandri, Greenwood, Ouahabi; Park, Hasegawa, Miedema; Fowler, Hemp, Shaw

Position Players Goalkeepers: Keating, MacIver, Yamashita, Bardsley, Elena MacIver, Benameur, Startup, Annets Defenders: Greenwood, Ouahabi, Aleixandri, Kennedy, Casparij, Shimizu, Houghton, Ramsden, O'Hanlon, Phillips, Siddal, Layzell, O'Carroll Midfielders: Miedema, Roord, Hasegawa, Coombs, Fujino, Blindkilde, Davies, Pritchard, Window, Marley-Paraskevas, Blindkilde Brown, Prior, Lewis, Thomas Forwards: Kelly, Shaw, Hemp, Fowler, Park, Murphy

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 05/05/24 Manchester City 1-2 Arsenal Women's Super League 02/11/24 Arsenal 0-1 Manchester City Women's FA Cup 11/05/23 Arsenal 2-1 Manchester City Women's Super League 04/02/23 Arsenal 2-1 Manchester City Women's Super League 02/11/23 Manchester City 2-0 Arsenal Women's Super League

