How to watch today's Arsenal Women vs Brighton Women WSL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the WSL match between Arsenal Women and Brighton Women, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Arsenal will take on Brighton up next in the Women's Super League (WSL) at the Emirates Stadium on Friday.

While the hosts have won their last five games against the visitors, the current league standings tell a different tale.

This season, Brighton have impressed more, having won four out of their first six matches to climb to third position. Arsenal are four points behind them in fifth place and will be looking to climb up with wins in the bag.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Arsenal Women vs Brighton & Hove Albion Women online - TV channels & live streams

WSL YouTubeWatch here

The match will be shown live on WSL YouTube in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Arsenal Women vs Brighton & Hove Albion Women kick-off time

Date:November 8, 2024
Kick-off time:7 pm GMT
Venue:Emirates Stadium

The match will be played at the Emirates Stadium on Friday, with kick-off at 7 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Arsenal Women team news

Arsenal will be missing Laura Wienroither and Victoria Pelova due to injuries, while Amanda Ilestedt is on maternity leave.

Defender Lotte Wubben-Moy is also a potential absentee, having missed Arsenal's last three games under concussion protocols.

Arsenal Women possible XI: Van Domselaar; Fox, Williamson, Catley, McCabe; Walti, Little; Mead, Foord, Caldentey; Russo.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Zinsberger, Van Domselaar, Williams
Defenders:Fox, Wubben-Moy, Codina, Williamson, Catley, McCabe, Reid
Midfielders:Little, Maanum, Walti, Moller Kuhl, Cooney-Cross, Godfrey, Harbert
Forwards:Caldentey, Mead, Kafaji, Foord, Russo, Blackstenius, Lia

Brighton & Hove Albion Women team news

The visitors, meanwhile, are without Pauline Bremer, who was injured in last month’s draw with Man United.

Midfielder Jelena Cankovic remains questionable as she recovers from a hamstring injury that kept her out of the last two matches.

Brighton & Hove Albion Women possible XI: Baggaley; McLauchlan, Bergsvand, Carabali; Kirby, Losada, Olislagers, Pattinson; Haley, Vilamala; Parris

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Poulter, Loeck, Baggaley
Defenders:Thorisdottir, Pattinson, Bergsvand, Carabalí, Olislagers, Auée, McLauchlan
Midfielders:Losada, Seike, Kirby, Rayner, Symonds, Haley, Stefanović, Rule
Forwards:Masaka, Parris, Vilamala, Agyemang

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
18/05/24Arsenal 5 - 0 Brighton & Hove AlbionWSL
19/11/23Brighton & Hove Albion 0 - 3 ArsenalWSL
11/05/23Brighton & Hove Albion 0 - 4 ArsenalWSL
17/09/22Arsenal 4 - 0 Brighton & Hove AlbionWSL
14/03/22Brighton & Hove Albion 0 - 3 ArsenalWSL

Useful links

