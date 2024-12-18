How to watch today's Arsenal Women vs Bayern Munich Women Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Women's Champions League match between Arsenal Women and Bayern Munich, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Arsenal will take on Bayern Munich in the final group game of the Women's Champions League at Meadow Park on Wednesday.

Bayern are atop the group standings and lead by a point to second-placed Arsenal. Arsenal need a win here to finish the group stage as toppers.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Arsenal Women vs Bayern Munich online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the UEFA Women's Champions League match between Bayern and Arsenal will be available to watch and stream online live through DAZN and TNT Sports. Live updates will be available here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Arsenal Women vs Bayern Munich kick-off time

The match will be played at Meadow Park on Wednesday, with kick-off at 8 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Arsenal Women team news

Arsenal will conclude their 2024 campaign without Lia Wälti, Victoria Pelova, and Amanda Ilestedt, who remain unavailable due to injuries.

They will be heading into what will be a must-win mid-week fixture against Bayern hoping that their available roster can get the job done.

Bayern Munich team news

Bayern Munich manager Alexander Straus faces similar selection challenges, with Katharina Naschenweng, Lena Oberdorf, and Mala Grohs ruled out.

Linda Dallmann's participation is uncertain after the Germany international missed Saturday’s victory over Potsdam due to an ankle issue.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links