How to watch today's Al-Taawoun vs Al-Nassr Saudi Super Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Super Cup match between Al-Taawoun and Al Nassr FC, as well as kick-off time and team news

Al Nassr will face Al Taawoun in the semi-final of the Saudi Super Cup at the Prince Sultan bin Abdul Aziz Stadium on Wednesday.

Al Nassr have struggled to register wins in pre-season but look to have gotten their players in shape, ready to go. They will hoping to clinch their third Super Cup title but they will need to be wary of complacency in the semis. Al Hilal are the defending champions of the tournament after beating Al Ittihad in the final to win it last season and Al Nassr will be desperate to take the title off Neymar and co.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Al-Taawoun vs Al Nassr FC kick-off time

Date: August 14, 2024 Kick-off time: 5.15 pm BST Venue: Prince Sultan bin Abdul Aziz Stadium

The match will be played at the Prince Sultan bin Abdul Aziz Stadium on Wednesday, with kick-off at 5.15 pm BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Al-Taawoun vs Al Nassr FC online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on DAZN in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Al-Taawoun team news

Al Taawoun's Rakan Al-Tulayhi and Mateus have been absent from the squad due to injuries. They are both long-term concerns and will be unavailable for selection.

Andrei Girotto and Mohammed Mahzari are also out injured for this semi-final clash.

Al Taawoun predicted XI: Mailson, Al Oyayari, Al-Saluli, Al-Ahmed, Al-Shoeil, Guanca, El Mahdioui, Bahusayn, Al Kuwaykibi, Pereira Dos Santos, Barrow.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Mailson, Al-Dhulayfi, Al-Ammar, Al-Dossari, Atiah Defenders: Al-Abdulrazzaq, Al-Ahmed, Al-Shoeil, Rabea, Al-Qunaian, Al-Saluli, Al-Mufarrij, Al-Jumayah Midfielders: Al-Roqi, Al-Nasser, Al-Shammeri, Al-Mughais, Castro, Ashraf, El Mahdioui, Al-Hammad, Al-Kuwaykibi, Medeiros, Bahusayn, Al-Refaei, Fourgi, Baker, Al-Farhan, Mandash Forwards: Pedro, Al-Johani, Adam, Barrow

Al Nassr FC team news

Talisca has been dealing with a muscle injury alongside Otavio and the duo remains unavailable.

Mohammed Maran has been out of action since April. In a recent setback, Sami Al-Naji suffered a knee bruise during a pre-season friendly against Granada and will need 10 days to recover.

Al Nassr predicted XI: Bukhari, Al Ghanam, Lajami, Laporte, Telles, Brozović, Al-Khaibari, Al-Najei, Mané, Ghareeb, Ronaldo.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bukhari, Bento, Al-Najjar, Al-Aqidi Defenders: Al-Ghannam, Al-Fatil, Al-Amri, Boushal, Telles, Laporte, Aman, Qasheesh, Lajami Midfielders: Al-Sulaiheem, Al-Najei, Al-Khaibari, Al-Hassan, Mukhtar Ali, Yahya, Ghareeb, Brozović Forwards: Ronaldo, Mané, Al-Nemer, Haqawi

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 30/12/23 Al-Taawoun 1 - 4 Al Nassr Saudi Pro League 18/08/23 Al Nassr 0 - 2 Al-Taawoun Saudi Pro League 17/02/23 Al Nassr 2 - 1 Al-Taawoun Saudi Pro League 03/09/22 Al-Taawoun 1 - 0 Al Nassr Saudi Pro League 21/01/22 Al-Taawoun 0 - 1 Al Nassr Saudi Pro League

Useful links