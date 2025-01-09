How to watch today's Al Nassr vs Al Akhdoud Saudi Pro League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr FC and Al Akhdoud, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Al Nassr will take on Akhdoud in the Saudi Pro League at Al-Awwal Park on Thursday.

Cristiano Ronaldo and co. are 11 points behind league leaders Al Ittihad and will be looking to return to winning ways after having suffered two defeats in a row.

The visitors are heading into the game on the back of a 4-3 win over Wehda in their last outing. They will be hoping to cause a massive upset in this fixture.

How to watch Al Nassr FC vs Al Akhdoud online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on DAZN in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Al Nassr FC vs Al Akhdoud kick-off time

The match will be played at the Al-Awwal Park on Thursday, with kick-off at 5 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Al Nassr FC team news

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to miss the match due to abdominal discomfort, joining Abdullah Al Khaibari and Sami Al Najei on the injury list.

In his absence, Sadio Mané and Otávio are likely to take on the primary creative responsibilities.

Al Akhdoud team news

The visiting team has reported no injuries or suspensions, allowing them to maintain an unchanged starting lineup.

With a full-strength squad, they will aim to capitalize on their recent form and continue their positive momentum.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

ALN Last 2 matches ALA 2 Wins 0 Draws 0 Wins Al Akhdoud 2 - 3 Al Nassr FC

Al Nassr FC 3 - 0 Al Akhdoud 6 Goals scored 2 Games over 2.5 goals 2/2 Both teams scored 1/2

Standings

