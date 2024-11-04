+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Al Ain v Al-Hilal - AFC Champions League Elite West RegionGetty Images Sport
AFC Champions League Elite
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch today's Al Hilal vs Esteghlal AFC Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the AFC Champions League Elite match between Al Hilal and Esteghlal, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Al-Hilal will return to AFC Champions League action on Monday, facing Iranian side Esteghlal at the KINGDOM ARENA.

Al-Hilal extended their unbeaten streak to 16 games this season following a draw with Al-Nassr, though it did put an end to their impressive 14-game winning streak. Jorge Jesus' squad will look to get back to winning form as they play in front of their home crowd.

On the other hand, Esteghlal kicked off their continental campaign with a solid 3-0 victory over Al Gharafa on matchday one. However, the Blue Boys have struggled since, suffering back-to-back defeats in their recent outings.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Al Hilal vs Esteghlal online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the AFC Champions League match between Al-Hilal and Esteghlal will be available to watch and stream online live through TrillerTV.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Al Hilal vs Esteghlal kick-off time

Date:Monday, November 4, 2024
Kick-off time:6:00 pm GMT
Venue:KINGDOM ARENA

The match will be played at the KINGDOM ARENA on Monday, November 4, 2024, with kick-off at 6:00 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Al Hilal team news

Neymar, who missed the recent Riyadh derby as he wasn't registered in the Saudi Pro League at the start of the season while recovering from an ACL injury, is set to make his return to the starting lineup for this AFC Champions League clash.

Meanwhile, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, who netted a late equalizer in the 1-1 tie with Al-Nassr, continues to make a difference for Al Hilal across all areas of the field, excelling in his role as a dynamic box-to-box midfielder.

Al Hilal possible XI: Bounou; Cancelo, Koulibaly, Al Bulaihi, Lodi; Kanno, Milinkovic-Savic; Neymar, Leonardo, Al-Dawsari; Mitrovic

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Bono, Al-Rubaie, Al-Owais, Al-Yami
Defenders:Koulibaly, K. Al-Dawsari, Al-Bulaihi, Lodi, Al-Shahrani, Cancelo, Al-Harbi, Al-Tambakti, Al-Yami
Midfielders:Al-Ghannam, Neves, Al-Qahtani, N. Al-Dawsari, Milinkovic-Savic, Kanno, S. Al-Dawsari
Forwards:Mitrovic, Leonardo, Malcom, Al-Hamdan

Esteghlal team news

Esteghlal will face Monday's match without Mehdi Mehdipour and defender Abolfazl Jalali, who are sidelined with cruciate ligament and hamstring injuries, respectively.

Imam Salimi also remains unavailable after picking up an injury in September's fixture against Al-Sadd, while playmaker Arash Rezavand is currently on the mend from a knee problem.

Esteghlal possible XI: Khaledabadi; Moradmand, Silva, Fallah: Rezaeian, Kakuta, N'Dong, Zakipour; Eslami, Mohammadi, Blanco

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Hossein Hosseini, Khaledabadi, Nikpour
Defenders:Cheshmi, Silva, Jalali, Hossein Moradmand, Salimi, Fallah, Zakipour
Midfielders:Kakuta, Masharipov, Rezaeian, N'Dong, Mehdipour, Rezavand, Niknafs, Saadavi, Sharafi, Bahraminejad, Zamani
Forwards:Mohammadi, Blanco, Ramezani, Hossein Eslami, Sadeghi, Koushki, Mardomi

Head-to-Head Record

DateGameCompetition
09/13/21Esteghlal FC 0-2 Al-HilalAFC Champions League
04/23/19Al-Hilal 1-0 Esteghlal FCAFC Champions League
04/08/19Esteghlal FC 2-1 Al-HilalAFC Champions League
04/16/18Al-Hilal 0-1 Esteghlal FCAFC Champions League
02/20/18Esteghlal FC 1-0 Al-HilalAFC Champions League

Useful links

