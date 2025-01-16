How to watch today's Al Hilal vs Al Fateh Saudi Pro League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Saudi Pro League match between Al Hilal and Al Fateh, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Al Hilal will take on Al Fateh in the Saudi Pro League at the Kingdom Arena on Thursday.

Neymar and co. are joint-top of the league standings with 37 points in the bag. With four wins in their last five games, they will be extremely confident of picking up another set of three points in this mid-week clash.

Al Fateh are rooted to the bottom of the standings, having managed only one victory this season from a total of 14 games so far. They are expected to struggle against the hosts.

How to watch Al Hilal vs Al Fateh FC online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on DAZN in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Al Hilal vs Al Fateh FC kick-off time

The match will be played at the Kingdom Arena on Thursday, with kick-off at 3.05 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Al Hilal team news

Aleksandar Mitrović will miss his second consecutive match due to a hamstring injury that is expected to keep him out for three weeks.

Neymar continues his recovery and remains unavailable. Yasser Al Shahrani and Salem Al Dawsari are sidelined with cruciate ligament and muscle injuries, respectively.

Al Fateh FC team news

Sofiane Bendebka, who scored in the last game, is expected to retain his place in the Fateh midfield as they desperately try to pick up points.

There are no fresh injury concerns in the camp ahead of the crucial clash against Hilal.

