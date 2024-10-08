How to watch today's Wrexham vs Wolves U21 EFL Trophy game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the EFL Trophy match between Wrexham and Wolves U21, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Wrexham will take on Wolves U21 in the group stage of the EFL Trophy at the Racecourse Ground on Tuesday.

After a couple of winless fixtures, Wrexham bounced back in League One with a 4-1 win over Northampton Town, thanks in no small part to a James McClean brace. They will be confident of picking up their second win of the group stage against the U21 side.

How to watch Wrexham vs Wolves U21 online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the match between Wrexham and Wolves U21 will be available to watch and stream online live through Sky Sports+

Wrexham vs Wolves U21 kick-off time

Date: Tuesday, October 8, 2024 Kick-off time: 7.30 pm BST Venue: Racecourse Ground

The match will be played at Racecourse Ground on Tuesday, with kick-off at 7.30 pm BST for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Wolves U21 team news

Having already featured for Gary O'Neil's side in the EFL Cup earlier this season, 20-year-old Alfie Pond will add some first-team experience to the Wolves lineup on Tuesday night.

With no injury concerns to deal with, the youngsters will be hoping to put up a good fight.

Wolves U21 possible XI: Benjamin; Okoduwa, Pond, Mabete, Sutherland; Farmer, Whittingham, Ashworth, Lopes; Barnett, Mangu

Position Players Goalkeepers: Nasta, Amos Defenders: Pond, Mabete, Keto-Diyawa, Hubner, Igbinoghene, Carson, Birtwistle, Sutherland Midfielders: Griffiths, Barnett, Ojinnaka, Whittingham, Ashworth, Edozie, Reynolds Forwards: Esen, Farmer, Holman, Ángel, Chiwome, Lopes, Mangu

Wrexham team news

With a busy run of League One fixtures ahead after the international break, players like Dan Scarr and George Dobson are likely to be on the bench for the Red Dragons.

There are no fresh injury concerns for the team ahead of their mid-week Cup clash.

Wrexham possible XI: Burton; Barnett, Brunt, O'Connell, O'Connor; Revan; Rathbone, Cannon, Lee; Mullin, Fletcher

Position Players Goalkeepers: Okonkwo, Howard, Burton, Hall Defenders: Revan, O'Connor, Cleworth, Brunt, O'Connell, Forde, Boyle, Barnett, James Midfielders: McClean, Lee, Davies, Dobson, Bolton, Cannon, Jones, Evans, Ashfield Forwards: Palmer, Fletcher, Marriott, Dalby, Bickerstaff, Waters

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first match between these two sides in all competitions.

