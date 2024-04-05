Wales Women vs Croatia Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 qualifier between Wales and Croatia, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Wales Women will be looking to qualify for their first major tournament when they take on Croatia Women in the Women's Euro 2025 qualifiers at Racecourse Ground on Friday.

Named as the Dragons' new head coach this February, Rhian Wilkinson kicked off her reign with a 2-0 win in a friendly against Ireland.

Meanwhile, in Croatia's last set of appearances, Nenad Gracan's side lost 8-0 on aggregate to Norway in the Women's Nations League promotion/relegation matches back in February.

In League B Group 4 of the qualifiers which also consists of Ukraine and Kosovo, three sides can make the play-offs for the European Championship.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Wales Women vs Croatia Women kick-off time & stadium

Date: April 5, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:15 pm BST Venue: Racecourse Ground

The UEFA Women's Euro 2025 qualifier between Wales and Croatia will be played at the Racecourse Ground in Wrexham, Wales.

It will kick off at 7:15 pm BST on Friday, April 5, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Wales Women vs Croatia Women online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 qualifier between Serbia and Scotland will be broadcast live on TV on BBC One Wales and is available to stream online live through BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport Website.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Team news & squads

Wales Women team news

If the friendly against Ireland was anything to go by, Olivia Clark and Elise Hughes could continue in goal and attack, respectively.

Rangers' attacking midfielder Rachel Rowe is likely to join the experienced lot of Sophie Ingle, Angharad James and Jess Fishlock in midfield.

Wales Women possible XI: Clark; Roberts, Evans, Ladd, Green, Woodham; Rowe, Ingle, James, Fishlock; Hughes

Position Players Goalkeepers: O'Sullivan, Clark, Middleton-Patel Defenders: Woodham, Evans, Roberts, Ladd, Estcourt, Powell Midfielders: Ingle, J. Green, James, Fishlock, Griffiths, Rowe, Wynne, Morgan Forwards: Holland, K. Green, Hughes, McAteer

Croatia Women team news

Gracan may think of reverting to three at the back in Leonarda Balog, Kristina Nevrkla and Maria Kunstek, while Doris Bacic would reclaim the gloves from Ana Filipovic in goal.

Basel attacker Ivana Rudelic may be joined by Andrea Glibo of Sturm in attack, with Antonia Dulcic and Ana Jelencic deployed as the two wing-backs.

Croatia Women possible XI: Bacic; Balog, Nevrkla, Kunstek; Dulcic, Pezelj, Lojna, Krznaric, Jelencic; Rudelic, Glibo

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bacic, Filipovic, Fiket Defenders: Zivkovic, Jelencic, Balog, Nevrkla, Vracevic, Dulcic, Kunstek, Domazet Midfielders: Krznaric, Pezelj, Krajinovic, Lubina, Slipcevic, Kirilenko Forwards: Rudelic, Jedvaj, Vidovic, Glibo, Lojna

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record between Wales Women and Croatia Women across all competitions.

Date Match Competition March 11, 2015 Croatia 1-1 Wales Women's International Friendly

