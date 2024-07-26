Vissel Kobe vs Tottenham: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the friendly match between Vissel Kobe and Tottenham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Vissel Kobe will host Tottenham in a pre-season friendly at the Japan National Stadium on Saturday.

Tottenham have won their first two pre-season friendlies, against Hearts and QPR before they embarked on a trip to Asia for the second leg. Ange Postecoglou will be hoping to get the squad in shape in time for the new season as the fans' expectations will be high.

Vissel Kobe are fourth in the J League at the moment and are unbeaten in their last six matches. They should be in much better shape heading into the game and will test the Premier League side's fitness.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Vissel Kobe vs Tottenham kick-off time

Date: July 27, 2024 Kick-off time: 11 am BST Venue: Japan National Stadium

The match will be played at the Japan National Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 11 am BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Vissel Kobe vs Tottenham online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be streamed live on SPURSPLAY in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Vissel Kobe team news

Vissel Kobe do not have any fresh injury concerns as they prepare to face Tottenham amidst their ongoing league season. A heavily rotated starting lineup can be expected for this one.

Tasei Miyashiro is the team's top scorer in the league with seven goals. It will be interesting to see if he will be used in this game.

Vissel Kobe predicted XI: Maekawa, Hirose, Hatsuse, Yamakawa, Thuler, Ohgihara, Ideguchi, Sasaki, Osako, Muto, Patrick.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Maekawa, Arai, Takayama, Obi Defenders: Thuler, Yamakawa, Honda, Hatsuse, Hirose, Sakai, Homma, Terasaka, Iwanami, Kikuchi Midfielders: Iino, Ogihara, Ideguchi, Yuruki, Saito, Ide, Sasaki, Kuwasaki, Yamauchi, Nakasaka, Tominaga, Hidaka, Yamaguchi Forwards: Miyashiro, Osako, Muto, Jean Patric

Tottenham team news

Spurs have left out Bryan Gil and Sergio Reguilon from the squad to facilitate their potential summer transfers.

Rodrigo Bentancur, Giovani Lo Celso, Cristian Romero, and Micky van de Ven will not join the tour due to their involvement in the latter stages of Euro 2024 and Copa America. Fraser Forster is also absent as he recovers from a broken foot.

Tottenham possible XI: Austin; Emerson, Abbott, Hall, Spence; Devine, Gray; Gil, Bergvall, Veliz; Scarlett.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Vicario, Whiteman, Gunter, Austin Defenders: Royal, Porro, Spence, Gray, Davies, Udogie, Dragusin, Phillips Midfielders: Bergvall, Bissouma, Sarr, Skipp, Abbott, Devine, Hall, Maddison Forwards: Donley, Lankshear, Moore, Scarlett, Johnson, Richarlison, Son, Solomon, Werner, Veliz, Kulusevski

Head-to-Head Record

This is set to be the first-ever meeting between Vissel Kobe and Tottenham Hotspur.

