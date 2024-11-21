How to watch today's Valerenga Women vs Bayern Munich Women Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Women's Champions League match between Vaalerenga and Bayern Munich, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Bayern Munich Women will aim to stretch their unbeaten streak to seven games across all competitions when they head to Norway for Thursday's Women's Champions League clash against Valerenga Women.

The German outfit sits atop Group C with a flawless record, while their Norwegian counterparts occupy the foot of the table. Valerenga earned their spot in the Women’s Champions League group stage for the first time after overcoming Farul Constanta and Anderlecht in the qualifiers. However, their group stage campaign has been challenging, with the team yet to secure a point from their opening three matches.

Following a narrow home loss to Juventus, Valerenga suffered heavy away defeats to Arsenal (4-1) and Bayern Munich (3-0), leaving them in a difficult position. Meanwhile, Bayern Munich is on the verge of booking their place in the quarter-finals after collecting nine points from three games.

The German champions showcased their dominance in last week's home meeting with Valerenga. Pernille Harder, Giulia Gwinn, and Sara Zadrazil each scored a goal, sealing a comfortable 3-0 victory.

The match will be played at the Intility Arena on Thursday, November 21, with kick-off at 5:45 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

Valerenga team news

The hosts will miss several key players, including Jalen Tompkins, Stine Brekken, Selma Pettersen, Thea Bjelde, Tuva Espas, and Mimmi Lofwenius.

In goal, Tove Enblom is expected to take her place between the posts, with a defensive trio of Sara Horte, Elise Thorsnes, and Iselin Olsen providing support in front of her.

Up front, Karina Saevik is likely to lead the attack, aiming to add to her impressive tally of 18 goals in all competitions for Valerenga in 2024.

Bayern Munich team news

Bayern Munich have confirmed that goalkeeper Mala Grohs will be sidelined for an undisclosed period after revealing on Saturday that she has been diagnosed with cancer.

In a show of support, Bayern also announced that they have extended Grohs' contract until 2026, allowing her to concentrate on her recovery.

As for injury concerns, Bayern will be without the services of Katharina Naschenweng, Sydney Lohmann, Lena Oberdorf, and Franziska Kett for the upcoming fixtures.

