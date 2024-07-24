Uzbekistan vs Spain: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Olympics game

How to watch the Olympics match between Uzbekistan and Spain, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Uzbekistan will take on Spain in the group stage of the Olympics at the Parc des Princes in Paris on Wednesday. They are in Group C alongside Egypt and Dominican Republic who will play each other on the same day.

Spain won the Gold medal at the Olympics back in 1992 and have since been Sliver medalists twice - in 2000 and 2020. Last time out, they lost Gold to Brazil in the final and they will be hoping to go one step further this year.

As for Uzbekistan, this is their tournament debut and it will be a dream come true to kick-off with a shock win against the last edition's runners-up. Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Uzbekistan vs Spain kick-off time

Date: July 24, 2024 Kick-off time: 2 pm BST Venue: Parc des Princes

The match will be played at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday, with kick-off at 2 pm BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Uzbekistan vs Spain online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Discovery+ in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Uzbekistan team news

Uzbekistan boasts a more settled lineup due to their U-23 Asian Cup campaign. They also registered a recent friendly win over New Zealand.

CSKA Moscow winger Abbosbek Fayzullaev, who was named Uzbek Player of the Year in 2023, is set to play on the right flank.

Uzbekistan predicted XI: Nematov; Mirsaidov, Khamraliev, Khusanov, Yuldashev; Buriev, Kholmatov; Fayzullaev, Jaloliddinov, Odilov; Shomurodov.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Nematov, Nazarov Defenders: Mirsaidov, Khusanov, Alikulov, Hamraliev, Yuldoshev, Abdirakhmatov, Rakhimjonov Midfielders: Fayzullaev, Jaloliddinov, Rakhmonaliev, Kholmatov, Buriev Forwards: Jiyanov, Norchaev, Urunov, Shomurodov

Spain team news

Santi Denia's Spain squad includes several established La Liga players, such as Barcelona duo Fermin Lopez and Pau Cubarsi.

Villarreal star Alex Baena, who was part of the Euro 2024-winning squad, is expected to play a key role in the midfield.

Spain predicted XI: Tenas; Pubill, Garcia, Cubarsi, Miranda; Baena, Barrios, Bernabe; Lopez, Ruiz, Omorodion.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Tenas, Garcia Defenders: Pubill, Miranda, Garcia, Cubarsi, Pacheco, Gutierrez, Gomez Midfielders: Barrios, Turrientes, Baena, Lopez, Oroz, Bernabe Forwards: Lopez, Ruiz, Omorodion

Head-to-Head Record

This is set to be the first-ever meeting between these two teams.

