USMNT vs Colombia: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Friendlies match between USA and Colombia, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Two sides that will compete at this summer's Copa America will face off in a pre-tournament warm-up friendly on Saturday evening, with the USMNT hosting Colombia at Commanders Field in Landover.

The USMNT's last appearance came in late March when they secured a 2-0 victory over rivals Mexico in the Concacaf Nations League Final. Colombia were also last in action at the end of March as they recorded a 3-2 victory over European Championship-bound Romania.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

USA vs Colombia kick-off time

Date: Saturday, June 8, 2024 Kick-off time: 10:30 pm BST Venue: Commanders Field Location: Landover, Maryland, USA

The game between USA and Colombia will be played at Commanders Field in Landover, Maryland, with kick-off at 10:30 pm BST in the UK

How to watch USA vs Colombia online - TV channels & live streams

The match will not be available to watch in the UK. However, live updates will be available on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

USMNT team news

Versatile full-back Sergino Dest is a significant absentee for the USMNT due to injury, but there will still be plenty of star names in their starting XI for this contest.

Captain Christian Pulisic will lead the side's attack after a standout season in Serie A with AC Milan, alongside Timothy Weah and Haji Wright.

Weston McKennie (Juventus), Giovanni Reyna (Borussia Dortmund), and Tyler Adams (Bournemouth) could form the midfield. The defense will feature Matt Turner (Nottingham Forest) in between the sticks and established Premier League defenders like Tim Ream (Fulham) and Chris Richards (Crystal Palace).

USMNT possible XI: Turner; M Robinson, Richards, Ream, A Robinson; McKennie, Adams, Reyna; Weah, Wright, Pulisic

Position Players Goalkeepers: Balogun, Pepi, Sargent, Wright Defenders: Pulišić, Reyna, Weah, McKennie, Musah, Adams, Tillman, Aaronson, Johnny, De La Torre, Tillman, Rentería Midfielders: Dest, Robinson, Richards, Scally, Ream, Carter-Vickers, McKenzie, Robinson, Lund, Moore Forwards: Turner, Callender, Horvath, Johnson

Colombia team news

Columbia will come into this contest with a strong roster. All-time caps leader David Ospina is in goal, and the ex-Arsenal goalkeeper has a terrific group of defenders in front of him. There's Spurs' Davinson Sanchez as well as Yerry Mina, Daniel Munoz (Crystal Palace), and young Yerson Mosquera.

Still only 32, James Rodriguez captains the side in a midfield alongside Crystal Palace's Jefferson Lerma. Liverpool star Luis Diaz is likely to be joined by Bournemouth's Luis Sinisterra and Aston Villa's Jhon Duran in attack.

Colombia possible XI: Vargas; Munoz, Cuesta, Lucumi, Mojica; Castano, Lerma; Arias, Carrascal, Diaz; Duran

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ospina, Vargas, Montero, Rodríguez Defenders: Sánchez, Mina, Muñoz, Lucumí, Mojica, Cuesta, Mosquera, Borja, Cabal, Ditta, Y Mosquera, Reyes, Vera, Llinás, Fuentes Midfielders: Rodríguez, Sinisterra, Arias, Ríos, Carrascal, Uribe, Lerma, Arias, Asprilla, Puerta, Ruiz, Machado, Campuzano, Poveda, Castaño, Portilla, Cataño, Quinones, Poveda, Rodriguez Forwards: Díaz, Borré, Quintero, Hernández, Córdoba, Martínez, Cassierra, Cambindo

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 29/01/23 USA 0-0 Colombia International Friendly 12/10/18 USA 2-4 Colombia International Friendly 26/06/16 USA 0-1 Colombia Copa America 04/06/16 USA 0-2 Colombia Copa America 15/11/14 USA 1-2 Colombia International Friendly

Useful links