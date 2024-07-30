How to watch today's Urawa Red Diamonds vs Newcastle United pre-season friendly game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the pre-season club friendly match between Urawa Red Diamonds and Newcastle United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Newcastle United will take on Japanese outfit Urawa Red Diamonds at the Saitama Stadium 2002 in a club friendly on Wednesday.

The hosts will be looking to freshen things up from a three-game winless run in the J1 League following a 3-4 loss against Consadole Sapporo, while the Premier League side set to play their fourth pre-season friendly after beating Hull City 2-0 at the weekend.

How to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Urawa Red Diamonds vs Newcastle kick-off time

Date: July 31, 2024 Kick-off time: 11:30 am BST Venue: Saitama Stadium 2002

The pre-season club friendly match between Urawa Red Diamonds and Newcastle United will be played at the Saitama Stadium 2002 in Saitama, Japan.

It will kick off at 11:30 am BST on Wednesday, July 31, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Urawa Red Diamonds vs Newcastle United online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the pre-season club friendly match between Urawa Red Diamonds and Newcastle United will be available to watch and stream online live through NUTV.

Team news & squads

Urawa Red Diamonds team news

With an eye towards the league game against Kashiwa Reysol next week, Urawa Reds boss Per-Mathias Hogmo could be expected to field a strong XI.

Thiago Santana is the main threat in attack, with captain Atsuki Ito deployed at the centre of the park.

Urawa Red Diamonds possible XI: Nishikawa; Ishihara, Inoue, Hoibraten, Sekine; Ito, Yasui; Okubo, Takeda, Watanabe; Santana.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Nishikawa, Niekawa, S. Yoshida, Komori Defenders: Ishihara, Hoibraten, Sato, Inoue, Abe, Tohoda, Takahashi, Ohata Midfielders: Ito, Koizumi, Nakajima, Gustafson, Watanabe, Sekine, Homma, Okubo, Matsuo, Yasui, Panya, Horiuchi, Ugajin, Takeda, M. Yoshida Forwards: Abe, Linssen, Santana, Koroki, Maeda, Nitta, Teruuchi

Newcastle United team news

The likes of Jamaal Lascelles, Kieran Trippier and Sven Botman have not traveled to Japan due to injuries, while Joe Willock and Bruno Guimaraes are not expected to play here.

Jacob Murphy, Joelinton, Harvey Barnes and Alexander Isak will form the attacking quartet.

Newcastle United possible XI: Pope; Livramento, Burn, Kelly, Lewis; Miley, Hall; Murphy, Joelinton, Barnes, Isak.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pope, Dubravka, Gillespie, Harrison, Ruddy, Vlachodimos Defenders: Ashby, Burn, Hall, Hefferman, Kelly, Krafth, Lewis, Livramento, Schar, Thompson Midfielders: Almiron, Barnes, Joelinton, Longstaff, Miley, Murphy, Tonali, Turner-Cooke Forwards: Isak, Parkinson, Sanusi

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first time Urawa Red Diamonds and Newcastle United will face each other across all competitions.

