How to watch today's Union SG vs Roma Europa League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UEFA Europa League match between Union SG and Roma, as well as kick-off time and team news.

On the back of inconsistent results this season, Roma are set to take on Union SG in a Europa League tie at the King Baudouin Stadium on Thursday.

Ivan Juric's men suffered a 3-2 loss to Verona in Serie A over the weekend; and of the two wins in their last seven games (D1 L4) in all competitions, Lupi picked up a 1-0 win over Dinamo Kiev in the European second-tier club competition.

While Roma looks for their second win in Europe this season, the hosts have just a point to show in the competition on account of the goalless draw with Bodo/Glimt in their opening game in the league phase.

How to watch Union SG vs Roma online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the UEFA Europa League match between Union SG and Roma will be available to watch and stream online live through TNT Sports 5.

Union SG and Roma kick-off time & stadium

Date: November 7, 2024 Kick-off time: 5:45 pm GMT Venue: King Baudouin Stadium

The UEFA Europa League match between Union SG and Roma will be played at King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels, Belgium.

It will kick off at 5:45 pm GMT on Thursday, November 7, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Union SG team news

The Belgian outfit have signed former Everton forward Kevin Mirallas as the club's new striker coach.

Loic Lapoussin is expected to support Kevin Rodriguez and Franjo Ivanovic in the final third, with David Promise likely to be used as an option from the bench.

While Alessio Castro-Montes and Sofiane Boufal remain sidelined through injury, defender Ross Sykes is back after recovering from a foot injury.

Union SG possible XI: Moris; Sykes, Burgess, Mac Allister; Niang, Amani, Sadiki, Vanhoutte, Lapoussin; Rodriguez, Ivanovic.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Chambaere, Imbrechts, Moris Defenders: Mac Allister, Burgess, Francois, Sykes, Sadiki, Machida, Leysen, Tshilanda, Dony Midfielders: Rasmussen, Lazare, Ait El Hadj, Vanhoutte, Lapoussin Forwards: Kabangu, Teklab, David, Rodriguez, Terho, Khalaily, Niang, Fuseini, Ivanovic

Roma team news

Juric will keep an eye out for Sunday's Serie A clash against Bologna while selecting his squad in Belgium.

As such, Artem Dovbyk is likely to be rested. So Eldor Shomurodov can be handed a start in attack, while the likes of Stephan El Shaarawy, Bryan Cristante and Niccolo Pisilli could get the nod over Nicola Zalewski, Manu Kone and Enzo Le Fee in the XI.

Mario Hermoso picking up a knock, Mats Hummels would get to start at the back. Meanwhile, Alexis Saelemaekers remains sidelined due to an ankle injury.

Roma possible XI: Svilar; Mancini, Hummels, Angelino; Abdulhamid, Paredes, Cristante, El Shaarawy; Pisilli, Baldanzi; Shomurodov.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Marin, Ryan, Svilar Defenders: Angelino, Ndicka, Abdulhamid, Hummels, Celik, Mancini, Dahl, Sangare Midfielders: Cristante, Pellegrini, Paredes, Kone, Le Fee, Zalewski, Pisilli Forwards: Dovbyk, Shomurodov, Soule, Dybala, Baldanzi, El Shaarawy

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first time Union SG and Roma face each other across all competitions.

