Ukraine vs Belgium: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the European Championship match between Ukraine and Belgium, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Ukraine will take on Belgium in their final group game of the Euro 2024 at the Stuttgart Arena on Wednesday.

The scenario in Group E, which also consists of Romania and Slovakia, is interesting. All four teams are on three points each and that makes the results on the final group matchday crucial. Both Ukraine and Belgium won their previous outing. Ukraine beat Slovakia 2-1 and Belgium beat Romania 2-0 to make it all even in Group E heading into their third fixture.

Ukraine vs Belgium kick-off time

Ukraine vs Belgium kick-off time

Date: June 26, 2024 Kick-off time: 5 pm BST Venue: Stuttgart Arena

The match will be played at the Stuttgart Arena on Wednesday, with kick-off at 5 pm BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Ukraine vs Belgium online - TV channels & live streams

The match and its highlights will be shown live on BBC in the UK.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service.

Team news & squads

Ukraine team news

Vitaliy Mykolenko was cleared to join the matchday squad in the victory against Slovakia, and as a result, all of Ukraine's players are fit for Wednesday's crucial match.

Yaremchuk and right-back Yukhym Konoplya will both miss any potential last-16 tie if they receive yellow cards against Belgium.

Ukraine possible XI: Trubin; Tymchyk, Zabarnyi, Matvienko, Mykolenko; Sudakov, Zinchenko, Shaparenko; Yarmolenko, Dovbyk, Mudryk.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bushchan, Trubin, Lunin Defenders: Konoplya, Svatok, Talovyerov, Zabarnyi, Mykolenko, Bondar, Matviyenko, Tymchyk, Mykhaylichenko Midfielders: Sydorchuk, Stepanenko, Yarmolenko, Malinovskyi, Mudryk, Sudakov, Tsyhankov, Zinchenko, Brazhko, Shaparenko, Zubkov Forwards: Yaremchuk, Dovbyk, Vanat

Belgium team news

In terms of Belgium's injuries, Axel Witsel and Thomas Meunier were unfit to play in the win against Romania and remain uncertain for Wednesday's showdown. Additionally, Dodi Lukebakio is suspended for the match.

Belgium possible XI: Casteels; Castagne, Faes, Vertonghen, Theate; Tielemans, Onana; Doku, De Bruyne, Trossard; Lukaku.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Casteels, Sels, Kaminski Defenders: Vertonghen, Castagne, Theate, Faes, Debast, De Cuyper Midfielders: De Bruyne, Tielemans, De Ketelaere, Mangala, Onana, Vranckx, Vermeeren Forwards: Lukaku, Carrasco, Trossard, Doku, Openda, Bakayoko

Head-to-Head Record

Belgium and Ukraine will be facing each other first time. There are no records of any previous meetings between these two teams.

