How to watch today's Ukraine vs Argentina Summer Olympics game: Live stream, TV channel & start time

Argentina are set to square off against Ukraine at the Groupama Stadium in their final group game at the 2024 Olympics.
With all four teams in Group B level on points after the first two rounds, it will be all to play for on Tuesday, with the game between Morocco and Iraq to be held simultaneously.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Ukraine U23 vs Argentina U23 kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|July 30, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|4 pm BST
|Venue:
|Groupama Stadium
The 2024 Olympics match between Ukraine U23 and Argentina U23 will be played at the Groupama Stadium in Decines-Charpieu in the Metropolis of Lyon, France.
It will kick off at 4 pm BST on Tuesday, July 30, in the United Kingdom (UK).
How to watch Ukraine U23 vs Argentina U23 online - TV channels & live streams
In the UK, the 2024 Olympics match between Ukraine U23 and Argentina U23 will be available to watch and stream online live through Eurosport 5 and Discovery+.
Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.
Team news & squads
Ukraine U23 team news
Volodymyr Salyuk will miss the crucial game after the defender was given the marching order in the 2-1 win against Morocco on Saturday.
Maksym Talovyerov can be expected to come in as Salyuk's replacement at the back, while Dmytro Kryskiv and Danylo Sikan feature upfront.
Ukraine U23 possible XI: Fesyun; Krupskyi, Talovyerov, Batagov, Martinyuk; Khlan, Rubchynskyi, Mykhailenko, Bragaru; Kryskiv, Sikan.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Fesyun, Yermakov, Kinareykin
|Defenders:
|Martynyuk, Krupskyi, Pavlyuk, Batahov, Talovyerov, Sych
|Midfielders:
|Khlan, Fedor, Siheyev, Rubchynskyi, Velete, Mykhaylenko, Braharu, Ocheretko, Kryskiv, Shulyanskyi
|Forwards:
|Sikan, Krasnopir
Argentina U23 team news
Fiorentina attacker Lucas Beltran emerges as a doubt after being forced off with a knock in the 3-1 win over Iraq on Saturday, so Atletico Madrid's Giuliano Simeone will fancy a start alongside Manchester City striker Julian Alvarez.
Nicolas Otamendi and Marco Di Cesare would partner at centre-back.
Argentina U23 possible XI: Rulli; Garcia, Di Cesare, Otamendi, Soler; Fernandez, Medina, Hezze, Almada; Simeone, Alvarez.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Rulli, Brey
|Defenders:
|Di Cesare, Soler, Garcia, Amione, Lujan, Otamendi
|Midfielders:
|Fernandez, Zenon, Medina, Almada, Echeverri, Hezze
|Forwards:
|Alvarez, Gondou, Simeone, Beltran
Head-to-Head Record
This will be the first time Ukraine U23 and Argentina U23 face each other across all competitions.