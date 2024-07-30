How to watch today's Ukraine vs Argentina Summer Olympics game: Live stream, TV channel & start time

How to watch the 2024 Summer Olympics match between Ukraine U23 and Argentina U23, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Argentina are set to square off against Ukraine at the Groupama Stadium in their final group game at the 2024 Olympics.

With all four teams in Group B level on points after the first two rounds, it will be all to play for on Tuesday, with the game between Morocco and Iraq to be held simultaneously.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Ukraine U23 vs Argentina U23 kick-off time & stadium

Date: July 30, 2024 Kick-off time: 4 pm BST Venue: Groupama Stadium

The 2024 Olympics match between Ukraine U23 and Argentina U23 will be played at the Groupama Stadium in Decines-Charpieu in the Metropolis of Lyon, France.

It will kick off at 4 pm BST on Tuesday, July 30, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Ukraine U23 vs Argentina U23 online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the 2024 Olympics match between Ukraine U23 and Argentina U23 will be available to watch and stream online live through Eurosport 5 and Discovery+.

Team news & squads

Ukraine U23 team news

Volodymyr Salyuk will miss the crucial game after the defender was given the marching order in the 2-1 win against Morocco on Saturday.

Maksym Talovyerov can be expected to come in as Salyuk's replacement at the back, while Dmytro Kryskiv and Danylo Sikan feature upfront.

Ukraine U23 possible XI: Fesyun; Krupskyi, Talovyerov, Batagov, Martinyuk; Khlan, Rubchynskyi, Mykhailenko, Bragaru; Kryskiv, Sikan.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Fesyun, Yermakov, Kinareykin Defenders: Martynyuk, Krupskyi, Pavlyuk, Batahov, Talovyerov, Sych Midfielders: Khlan, Fedor, Siheyev, Rubchynskyi, Velete, Mykhaylenko, Braharu, Ocheretko, Kryskiv, Shulyanskyi Forwards: Sikan, Krasnopir

Argentina U23 team news

Fiorentina attacker Lucas Beltran emerges as a doubt after being forced off with a knock in the 3-1 win over Iraq on Saturday, so Atletico Madrid's Giuliano Simeone will fancy a start alongside Manchester City striker Julian Alvarez.

Nicolas Otamendi and Marco Di Cesare would partner at centre-back.

Argentina U23 possible XI: Rulli; Garcia, Di Cesare, Otamendi, Soler; Fernandez, Medina, Hezze, Almada; Simeone, Alvarez.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Rulli, Brey Defenders: Di Cesare, Soler, Garcia, Amione, Lujan, Otamendi Midfielders: Fernandez, Zenon, Medina, Almada, Echeverri, Hezze Forwards: Alvarez, Gondou, Simeone, Beltran

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first time Ukraine U23 and Argentina U23 face each other across all competitions.

