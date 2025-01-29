How to watch the UEFA Champions League match between Stuttgart and PSG, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Just about inside the top 24, PSG make the trip to MHPArena to take on Stuttgart in the Champions League on Wednesday.

With all games on the final matchday of the league phase set to be played simultaneously, in what could prove to be a huge setback - a loss for either side can jeopardize their chances of making it to the round of 16, while a win could hand them a seeded spot in the knockout phase play-offs.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Stuttgart vs PSG online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the UEFA Champions League match between Stuttgart and PSG will be available to watch live on TNT Sports.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stuttgart vs PSG kick-off time

The UEFA Champions League match between Stuttgart and PSG will be played at MHPArena in Stuttgart, Germany.

It will kick off at 8 pm GMT on Wednesday, January 29, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Stuttgart team news

Anthony Rouault will be suspended after the defender picked up his third booking in the league phase, while El Bilal Toure, Dan-Axel Zagadou, Luca Raimund and Justin Diehl are all ruled out through injuries.

Ameen Al Dakhil is in line to slot in for the suspended Rouault, with Jamie Leweling likely to get the nod over Ermedin Demirovic once again in attack. Enzo Millot also poses as a vital link going forward.

PSG team news

PSG boss Luis Enrique has no injury concerns to worry about, but Nuno Mendes faces a ban due to the accumulation of yellow cards.

The Spanish coach made several changes for the domestic game over the weekend and is likely to opt for Ousmane Dembele ahead of Lee Kang-in.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is not registered to play here, while Randal Kolo Muani completed his loan move to Juventus.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links