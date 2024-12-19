How to watch today's Tottenham vs Manchester United Carabao Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Carabao Cup match between Tottenham and Manchester United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Manchester United head to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to take on Tottenham in a Carabao Cup quarter-final tie on Thursday.

Ruben Amorim's Red Devils picked up a 2-1 victory against Manchester City to bag the derby bragging rights over the weekend, while Ange Postecoglou's men bounced back from a winless run of five games with a 5-0 league win at Southampton on Sunday night.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Tottenham vs Manchester United online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Carabao Cup match between Tottenham and Manchester United will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, and will be available to stream online live on Sky Go.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Tottenham vs Manchester United kick-off time

Carabao Cup - EFL Cup Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

The Carabao Cup match between Tottenham and Manchester United will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England.

It will kick off at 8 pm GMT on Thursday, December 19, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Tottenham team news

Rodrigo Bentancur remains suspended for another two games including this one, while Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven, Richarlison, Ben Davies, Wilson Odobert, Guglielmo Vicario and Mikey Moore all occupy the club's infirmary.

Besides, Destiny Udogie is a doubt due to a thigh problem. Djed Spence is in line to replace Udogie at left-back if required.

Yves Bissouma is from his ban, while either Dejan Kulusevski or Dominic Solanke could make way for Brennan Johnson in the XI.

Manchester United team news

Jonny Evans, Mason Mount and Noussair Mazraoui remain doubts for the game, while Luke Shaw is ruled out with a hamstring injury.

Amorim will have to decide between handing a start to Marcus Rashford or Alejandro Garnacho from the first whistle after the duo was dropped for the derby game, with the likes of Leny Yoro, Tyrell Malacia, Casemiro, Antony and Joshua Zirkzee all looking to benefit from rotations.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

