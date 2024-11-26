+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Arsenal FC v FC Shakhtar Donetsk - UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD3Getty Images Sport
Champions League
Estadio Jose Alvalade
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Sporting vs Arsenal Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Champions LeagueSporting CPArsenalSporting CP vs Arsenal

How to watch the UEFA Champions League match between Sporting and Arsenal, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Arsenal will seek a measure of repair in the league phase of the Champions League when they take on Sporting at Estadio Jose Alvalade on Tuesday.

The Gunners last suffered a 1-0 loss to Inter in the new-look European competition, while the Portuguese outfit will look to extend their unbeaten streak to 19 games in all competitions.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Sporting vs Arsenal online - TV channels & live streams

TNT Sports 1Watch here

In the United Kingdom (UK), the UEFA Champions League match between Sporting and Arsenal will be available to watch on TNT Sports.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Sporting vs Arsenal kick-off time

Champions League - Champions League
Estadio Jose Alvalade

The UEFA Champions League match between Sporting and Arsenal will be played at Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisbon, Portugal.

It will kick off at 8 pm GMT on Tuesday, November 26, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Sporting CP vs Arsenal Probable lineups

Sporting CPHome team crest

3-4-3

Formation

4-3-3

Home team crestARS
1
F. Israel
2
Matheus
26
O. Diomande
25
G. Inacio
57
G. Quenda
5
H. Morita
20
M. Araujo
42
M. Hjulmand
10
M. Edwards
17
Trincao
9
V. Gyoekeres
22
D. Raya
2
W. Saliba
33
R. Calafiori
12
J. Timber
6
Gabriel
41
D. Rice
8
M. Oedegaard
5
T. Partey
11
G. Martinelli
7
B. Saka
29
K. Havertz

4-3-3

ARSAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Joao Pereira

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Mikel Arteta

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Sporting team news

Joao Pereira has been elevated to the position of head coach following the departure of Ruben Amorim, who has been appointed as the new Manchester United boss.

Star forward Viktor Gyokeres will lead the line of attack alongside Francisco Trincao, but former Spurs man Marcus Edwards would need to step in for the injured Pedro Goncalves, while Nuno Santos also remains sidelined through injury.

Arsenal team news

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta continues to remain without long-term absentees Ben White, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Kieran Tierney due to injury.

In the better news, Riccardo Calafiori, Bukayo Saka, Leandro Trossard and Declan Rice were all available for selection in the recent 3-0 league win over Nottingham Forest.

Despite ending the Forest win as an unused substitute, Rice should make the XI against Sporting, as would Gabriel Martinelli and Kai Havertz, and one of Thomas Partey and Mikel Merino.

Form

SCP
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
22/5
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
4/5

ARS
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/3
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Head-to-Head Record

SCP

Last 4 matches

ARS

1

Win

2

Draws

1

Win

2

Goals scored

3
Games over 2.5 goals
1/4
Both teams scored
1/4

Standings

Useful links

