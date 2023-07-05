Spain U21 vs Ukraine U21: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA U21 Championship match between Spain and Ukraine, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Spain will take on Ukraine in the semi-final of the U21 Euro championship on Wednesday at the Steaua Stadium.

Spain are on an incredible 18-match unbeaten run, heading into this crucial fixture. Their last defeat came against Portugal in the semi-final of the 2021 edition of the U21 Euro championship and they will want to avoid the same mistakes again.

Ukraine are on an unbeaten run of their own, and it has lasted six games. They beat France in the quarter-final with the help of a brace from Heorhiy Sudakov and will be confident of another upset, this time against the strong Spaniards.

Spain vs Ukraine kick-off time

Date: July 5, 2023 Kick-off time: 8 pm BST Venue: Steaua Stadium

The U21 Euro semi-final between Spain and Ukraine will be played at the Steaua Stadium on Wednesday, July 5.

How to watch Spain vs Ukraine online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be televised live on UEFA.tv. Live updates will also be available on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Spain team news

Spain opted for a fully-equipped starting lineup in their match against Switzerland, as opposed to their final group game where they had made widespread changes. It is expected that a similar strong lineup will take the field at Steaua Stadium.

Braga's Abel Ruiz will lead the team as the captain, taking up the forward position, while Real Betis winger Rodri, who made a substitute appearance against Ukraine last week, will provide support.

Spain predicted XI: Tenas; V. Gomez, Pacheco, Paredes, Miranda; Blanco, Baena; Rodri, Sancet, ﻿﻿S. Gomez; Ruiz.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Agirrezabala, Roman, Tenas Defenders: Martinez, V. Gomez, Guillamon, M. Sanchez, Miranda, Pacheco, Gila, Paredes, S. Gomez Midfielders: Blanco, Veiga, Baena, Sancet, Oroz, Bernabe, R. Sanchez, Riquelme Forwards: Barrenetxea, Camello, Ruiz

Ukraine team news

Ukraine's leading goal scorer in the competition, midfielder Georgiy Sudakov, has found the back of the net three times. He is expected to once again start in an advanced position, building on his impressive performance in the quarter-finals.

Unfortunately for Ukraine, there will be an enforced change in their attack. Forward Dmytro Kryskiv will be unavailable due to a suspension resulting from accumulated bookings.

Ukraine predicted XI: Trubin; Sych, Batahov, Talovierov, Vivcharenko; Bondarenko, Brazhko; Kashchuk, Sudakov, Mudryk; Sikan.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Fesiun, Neshcheret, Trubin Defenders: Batahov, Braharu, Liakh, Sych, Syrota, Talovierov, Vivcharenko, Brazhko, Saliuk Midfielders: Bondarenko, Kashchuk, Kryskiv, Nazarenko, Ocheretko, Sudakov, Zhelizko Forwards: Mudryk, Sikan, Vanat, Viunnyk

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition June 2023 Spain 2-2 Ukraine U21 Euro June 2011 Ukraine 0-3 Spain U21 Euro

