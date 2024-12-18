How to watch today's Southampton vs Liverpool Carabao Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Carabao Cup match between Southampton and Liverpool, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Liverpool travel to St. Mary's Stadium to take on Southampton in a Carabao Cup quarter-final encounter on Wednesday.

As the Reds head into the tie on the back of a 2-2 league draw with Fulham at the weekend, the Saints are without a manager after Russell Martin was sacked in the aftermath of the 5-0 thrashing at the hands of Tottenham last time out.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Southampton vs Liverpool online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Carabao Cup match between Southampton and Liverpool will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Football, and will be available to stream online live on Sky Go.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Southampton vs Liverpool kick-off time

The Carabao Cup match between Southampton and Liverpool will be played at St. Mary's Stadium in Southampton, England.

It will kick off at 8 pm GMT on Wednesday, December 18, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Southampton team news

Goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale could be in line for a start here, with defender Jan Bednarek also in contention after recovering from a knee injury, while fellow defender Jack Stephens will serve the final game of his three-match ban.

Southampton interim Simon Rusk would not look to make many changes to the XI from Martin's previous selection.

Liverpool team news

Andrew Robertson is suspended after his red card in the Fulham draw, but Alexis Mac Allister is back from his own ban.

The likes of Alisson Becker and Mohamed Salah could be rested for the tie, while Diogo Jota is unlikely to be risked by Liverpool boss Arne Slot.

Ibrahima Konate, Conor Bradley and Kostas Tsimikas are ruled out through injury.

Meanwhile, Joe Gomez and Jarell Quansah may earn starts at the back.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links