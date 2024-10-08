How to watch today's Shrewsbury vs Birmingham City EFL Trophy game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the EFL Trophy match between Shrewsbury and Birmingham City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Both Birmingham City and Shrewsbury will be looking for their first EFL Trophy win this season when the two sides lock horns at The Croud Meadow on Tuesday.

In their opening game from Group A in the Southern Section, Chris Davies' side lost on penalties to Walsall while Shrewsbury went down 2-1 against Fulham U21.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Shrewsbury vs Birmingham City online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the EFL Trophy match between Shrewsbury and Birmingham City will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports+ and will be available to stream online live through Sky Go.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Shrewsbury vs Birmingham City kick-off time & stadium

Date: October 8, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm BST Venue: Croud Meadow

The EFL Trophy match between Shrewsbury and Birmingham City will be played at The Croud Meadow in Shrewsbury, England.

It will kick off at 7:30 pm BST on Tuesday, October 8, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Shrewsbury team news

The Town boss Paul Hurst is likely to name an unchanged lineup from the Bolton draw, but the likes of Leo Castledine and Malvind Benning will be pushing for starts.

Japanese midfielder Funso Ojo, who is on loan from League Two side Port Vale, is expected to retain his place in the middle. Jordan Shipley will feature just behind the front-two of John Marquis and George Lloyd.

Shrewsbury possible XI: Savin; M. Feeney, Pierre, J. Feeney; Gilliead, Rossiter, Ojo, Nurse; Shipley; Marquis, Lloyd.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Savin, Young Defenders: Hoole, Benning, M. Feeney, J. Feeney, Pierre, Nsiala, Nurse Midfielders: Rossiter, Winchester, Ojo, Perry, Gilliead, Castledine, Shipley, O'Reilly Forwards: Llyod, Kayode, Sagoe Jr, Bloxham, Marquis

Birmingham City team news

Jay Stansfield will not be available for selection here as he is away on international duty for England U21. Alfons Sampsted and Willum Willumsson (Iceland), besides Lyndon Dykes (Scotland) will also be reporting to their respective national team camps.

Given the absentees in attack, Japanese winger Ayumu Yokoyama could be called into the XI, with Lukas Jutkiewicz leading the line.

Birmingham City possible XI: Allsopp; Khela, Sanderson, Davies; Cochrane; Leonard, Iwata, Wright, May, Yokoyama; Jutkiewicz.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Mayo, Allsop, Peacock-Farrell Defenders: Laird, Buchanan, Klarer, Sanderson, Cochrane, Davies, Williams Midfielders: Bielik, Hansson, Wright, Leonard, Paik, Anderson, Chang, Gardner-Hickman, Iwata, Harris, Khela Forwards: May, Jutkiewicz, Yokoyama

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Shrewsbury and Birmingham City across all competitions.

Date Match Competition July 4, 2024 Shrewsbury 0-2 Birmingham City Club Friendlies July 19, 2016 Shrewsbury 1-0 Birmingham City Club Friendlies July 21, 2015 Shrewsbury 0-2 Birmingham City Club Friendlies July 24, 2012 Shrewsbury 1-2 Birmingham City Club Friendlies August 22, 2006 Birmingham City 1-0 Shrewsbury League Cup

Useful links