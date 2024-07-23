This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Anselm Noronha

Shamrock Rovers vs Sparta Prague: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA Champions League Qualification match between Shamrock Rovers and Sparta Prague, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Shamrock Rovers will welcome Sparta Prague to the Tallaght Stadium as the two sides play their first-leg tie of the Champions League qualification second round on Tuesday.

Stephen Bradley's Rovers defeated Vikingur Reykjavik 2-1 on aggregate in the previous round, while Rudi will be playing their first European fixture this season.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Shamrock Rovers vs Sparta Prague kick-off time & stadium

Date:July 23, 2024
Kick-off time:8 pm BST
Venue:Tallaght Stadium

The UEFA Champions League Qualification match between Shamrock Rovers and Sparta Prague will be played at the Tallaght Stadium in Dublin, Ireland.

It will kick off at 8 pm BST on Tuesday, July 23, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Shamrock Rovers vs Sparta Prague online - TV channels & live streams

LOITVWatch here

In the UK, the UEFA Champions League Qualification match between Shamrock Rovers and Sparta Prague will be available to watch and stream online live through LOITV.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Shamrock Rovers team news

Midfielder Jack Byrne is suspended on account of being sent off in last week's game against Vikingur Reykjavik, while Darragh Nugent is eligible to return from his own ban.

Defender Lee Grace came off the bench in the FAI Cup tie against Bohemians last Friday, but the lot of Graham Burke, Markus Poom, Aaron McEneff and Rory Gaffney all remain doubts through injuries.

Shamrock Rovers possible XI: Pohls; Cleary, Lopes, Honohan; Nugent, Watts, O'Neill, Clarke, Hoare; Kenny, Greene.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Pohls, Steacy, Leitis
Defenders:Honohan, Hoare, Lopes, Grace, Cleary, Kavanagh, Clarke, Farrugia
Midfielders:Watts, McEneff, Barrett, Nugent, O'Neill, Towell, Poom, Burns, Noonan
Forwards:Greene, Burke, Gaffney, Kenny

Sparta Prague team news

As for the visitors, midfielder Kaan Kairinen is out until around October due to a broken leg.

Victor Olatunji will lead the three-man frontline, with Matej Rynes supporting from the left side.

Sparta Prague possible XI: Jensen; Vitik, Panak, Zeleny; Wiesner, Pavelka, Sadilek, Rynes; Danek, Olatunji, Birmancevic.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Vindahl Jensen, Vorel, Surovcik
Defenders:Suchomel, Imanol, Ross, Preciado, Mejdr, Sorensen, Panak, Wiesner, Zeleny, Rynes, Kukucka, Vitik
Midfielders:Solbakken, Pavelka, Danek, Birmancevic, Sadilek, Laci, Pesek, Haraslin, Krasniqi, Mokrovics
Forwards:Olatunji, Kuchta, Tuci

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first meeting between Shamrock Rovers and Sparta Prague across all competitions.

Useful links

