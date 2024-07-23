Shamrock Rovers vs Sparta Prague: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA Champions League Qualification match between Shamrock Rovers and Sparta Prague, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Shamrock Rovers will welcome Sparta Prague to the Tallaght Stadium as the two sides play their first-leg tie of the Champions League qualification second round on Tuesday.

Stephen Bradley's Rovers defeated Vikingur Reykjavik 2-1 on aggregate in the previous round, while Rudi will be playing their first European fixture this season.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Shamrock Rovers vs Sparta Prague kick-off time & stadium

Date: July 23, 2024 Kick-off time: 8 pm BST Venue: Tallaght Stadium

The UEFA Champions League Qualification match between Shamrock Rovers and Sparta Prague will be played at the Tallaght Stadium in Dublin, Ireland.

It will kick off at 8 pm BST on Tuesday, July 23, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Shamrock Rovers vs Sparta Prague online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the UEFA Champions League Qualification match between Shamrock Rovers and Sparta Prague will be available to watch and stream online live through LOITV.

Team news & squads

Shamrock Rovers team news

Midfielder Jack Byrne is suspended on account of being sent off in last week's game against Vikingur Reykjavik, while Darragh Nugent is eligible to return from his own ban.

Defender Lee Grace came off the bench in the FAI Cup tie against Bohemians last Friday, but the lot of Graham Burke, Markus Poom, Aaron McEneff and Rory Gaffney all remain doubts through injuries.

Shamrock Rovers possible XI: Pohls; Cleary, Lopes, Honohan; Nugent, Watts, O'Neill, Clarke, Hoare; Kenny, Greene.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pohls, Steacy, Leitis Defenders: Honohan, Hoare, Lopes, Grace, Cleary, Kavanagh, Clarke, Farrugia Midfielders: Watts, McEneff, Barrett, Nugent, O'Neill, Towell, Poom, Burns, Noonan Forwards: Greene, Burke, Gaffney, Kenny

Sparta Prague team news

As for the visitors, midfielder Kaan Kairinen is out until around October due to a broken leg.

Victor Olatunji will lead the three-man frontline, with Matej Rynes supporting from the left side.

Sparta Prague possible XI: Jensen; Vitik, Panak, Zeleny; Wiesner, Pavelka, Sadilek, Rynes; Danek, Olatunji, Birmancevic.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Vindahl Jensen, Vorel, Surovcik Defenders: Suchomel, Imanol, Ross, Preciado, Mejdr, Sorensen, Panak, Wiesner, Zeleny, Rynes, Kukucka, Vitik Midfielders: Solbakken, Pavelka, Danek, Birmancevic, Sadilek, Laci, Pesek, Haraslin, Krasniqi, Mokrovics Forwards: Olatunji, Kuchta, Tuci

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first meeting between Shamrock Rovers and Sparta Prague across all competitions.

